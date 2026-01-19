Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet hit with season-ending knee injury in key playoff win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Seattle Seahawks made easy work of their NFC West-rival San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, but it came with a key loss heading into the NFC Championship Game.

The Seahawks will be without running back Zach Charbonnet in yet another NFC West bout, with the Los Angeles Rams standing between Seattle and a Super Bowl berth.

Charbonnet suffered a season-ending "significant" knee injury, which was later reported to be a torn ACL in the 41-6 win over the 49ers.

Head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed that Charbonnet will miss the remainder of the playoffs, which is a big loss considering the two-headed monster Seattle has been using all year in the backfield.

Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III have been one of the best running back tandems in the NFL this season, with the former leading the team in rushing touchdowns (12) during the regular season.

Macdonald, who didn’t specify what Charbonnet’s injury was, said that he would be facing a "long road back," which could mean he’s missing all of next season as well.

Charbonnet and Walker led the way for the 10th-best rushing team in the NFL this season, tallying 2,096 yards on the ground. Walker had 1,027 for the Seahawks, though Charbonnet was trusted by offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak in the red area, punching in 12 of 19 rushing scores.

With Charbonnet suffering his injury early in the win at Lumen Field, the Seahawks relied on Walker to shoulder the workload and he didn’t disappoint.

Walker scored three times for Seattle and totaled 116 yards on 19 carries in a phenomenal performance to help his team stay alive in the playoffs. Walker also had 29 yards on three catches from quarterback Sam Darnold, who secured his first career playoff victory as well.

The Seahawks will look to Walker again this upcoming Sunday in the third meeting between these divisional foes this season.

Charbonnet completed his third season in the league after being taken in the second round out of UCLA. He tallied a career-high 730 yards on 184 rush attempts, while his touchdown total is also a personal best.

