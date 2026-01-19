Indiana's Fernando Mendoza left bloodied after huge hit from Miami defender

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Hoosiers star quarterback Fernando Mendoza was on the receiving end of a huge hit in the first quarter of the national championship game against the Miami Hurricanes on Monday.

Mendoza handed the ball off to his running back and went up to Miami defenders, pretending to block. However, Mendoza bit off a bit more than he could chew.

Hurricanes defensive back Jakobe Thomas met Mendoza and knocked the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback backward. Mendoza fell and the ESPN broadcast showed him bleeding from the lip.

College football fans were wondering whether Thomas avoided a targeting penalty on the play. It appeared Thomas hit Mendoza with the crown of his helmet. The officiating crew on the field didn’t catch it and the drive continued.

Mendoza is accustomed to taking some big hits. He took a huge hit earlier in the season against Iowa and was leveled on the first play of the game against Ohio State. He stayed in the game both times and the Hoosiers won.

Indiana’s scoring began later in the first quarter with a field goal. Then, with about 6:13 left in the second quarter, Mendoza led the Hoosiers down the field and handed the ball off to Riley Nowakowski to punch the ball in. The Hoosiers held a 10-0 lead at that point.

If the score holds, Indiana will be celebrating its first college football national championship.