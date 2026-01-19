Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza left bloodied after huge hit from Miami defender

The hit occurred in the first quarter

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Trump appears at college football national championship Video

Trump appears at college football national championship

President Donald Trump sits with Ivanka and Kai at the college football national championship. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

Indiana Hoosiers star quarterback Fernando Mendoza was on the receiving end of a huge hit in the first quarter of the national championship game against the Miami Hurricanes on Monday.

Mendoza handed the ball off to his running back and went up to Miami defenders, pretending to block. However, Mendoza bit off a bit more than he could chew.

Fernando Mendoza runs from the defense

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza looks to pass against Miami during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Hurricanes defensive back Jakobe Thomas met Mendoza and knocked the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback backward. Mendoza fell and the ESPN broadcast showed him bleeding from the lip.

College football fans were wondering whether Thomas avoided a targeting penalty on the play. It appeared Thomas hit Mendoza with the crown of his helmet. The officiating crew on the field didn’t catch it and the drive continued.

TRUMP ARRIVES AT INDIANA-MIAMI COLLEGE FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Fernando Mendoza looks to pass

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza passes against Miami during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Mendoza is accustomed to taking some big hits. He took a huge hit earlier in the season against Iowa and was leveled on the first play of the game against Ohio State. He stayed in the game both times and the Hoosiers won.

Indiana’s scoring began later in the first quarter with a field goal. Then, with about 6:13 left in the second quarter, Mendoza led the Hoosiers down the field and handed the ball off to Riley Nowakowski to punch the ball in. The Hoosiers held a 10-0 lead at that point.

Indiana players run onto the field

Indiana takes the field against Miami before the College Football Playoff national championship game between Miami and Indiana, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

If the score holds, Indiana will be celebrating its first college football national championship.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

