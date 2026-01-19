American tennis player has request for Australian Open fan who 'barked' at her in upset win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American tennis player Peyton Stearns had an unusual request from a fan at the Australian Open as she went on to upset No. 27 Sofia Kenin in straight sets on Monday, 6-3, 6-2.

Stearns wrote on social media that she wanted the fan who "barked" at her to do it again when she takes on Croatia’s Petra Marcinko in the second round.

"Whoever barked at me during my match today, please keep it up for the next round," she wrote on X.

The barking may have been motivation for Stearns, 24, who is only making her third Australian Open appearance. She had 15 aces and was 3-of-7 on break points against Kenin.

Kenin had four double faults and couldn’t seem to find a rhythm to outduel Stearns.

Stearns made her Women’s Tennis Association debut in 2021 at the Silicon Valley Classic as an alternate into the doubles draw. A year later, she was a wildcard entry in the U.S. Open.

Stearns has one WTA title in her career. She won five tournaments on the International Tennis Federation circuit and finished runner-up four times.

At the Australian Open in the last two years, Stearns has only made it to the first round. She lost to Emma Navarro last year and Daria Kasatkina in 2024.