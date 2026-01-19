Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Australian Open

American tennis player has request for Australian Open fan who 'barked' at her in upset win

Peyton Stearns upset Sofia Kenin in the first round

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

American tennis player Peyton Stearns had an unusual request from a fan at the Australian Open as she went on to upset No. 27 Sofia Kenin in straight sets on Monday, 6-3, 6-2.

Stearns wrote on social media that she wanted the fan who "barked" at her to do it again when she takes on Croatia’s Petra Marcinko in the second round.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Peyton Stearns goes up against Sofia Kenin

Peyton Stearns reacts during her match against Sofia Kenin at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

"Whoever barked at me during my match today, please keep it up for the next round," she wrote on X.

The barking may have been motivation for Stearns, 24, who is only making her third Australian Open appearance. She had 15 aces and was 3-of-7 on break points against Kenin.

Kenin had four double faults and couldn’t seem to find a rhythm to outduel Stearns.

VENUS WILLIAMS SET TO BECOME OLDEST WOMAN IN AUSTRALIAN OPEN MAIN DRAW WITH WILD-CARD ENTRY

Sofia Kenin goes up against Peyton Stearns

Sofia Kenin plays a forehand return to Peyton Stearns at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Stearns made her Women’s Tennis Association debut in 2021 at the Silicon Valley Classic as an alternate into the doubles draw. A year later, she was a wildcard entry in the U.S. Open.

Stearns has one WTA title in her career. She won five tournaments on the International Tennis Federation circuit and finished runner-up four times.

Peyton Stearns tracks the ball

Peyton Stearns plays a forehand return at the Australian Open, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

At the Australian Open in the last two years, Stearns has only made it to the first round. She lost to Emma Navarro last year and Daria Kasatkina in 2024.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue