Trump arrives at Indiana-Miami college football national championship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump arrived at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Monday night to watch top-seeded Indiana chase the Hoosiers’ first-ever national title against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Trump arrived at the stadium, home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins and the Hurricanes. He was expected to be accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was seated with Kai Trump in a suite at the stadium.

Prior to his arrival, Trump released a statement congratulating both teams on their pursuit of a national title.

"At its best, college football reflects our timeless American values of family, freedom, unity, and hard work and represents the pinnacle of our national spirit," his statement read in part.

"Melania and I congratulate the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes on making it to the College Football Playoff National Championship. God bless the talented players and dedicated coaches, the families who love and support them, and the faithful fans who cheer them on. May the best team win!"

TRUMP CONGRATULATES INDIANA AND MIAMI AHEAD OF CFP NATIONAL TITLE SHOWDOWN: 'MAY THE BEST TEAM WIN!'

The Hoosiers make their first-ever title game appearance under coach Curt Cignetti, who turned the program around with a 26-2 record over the last two seasons, including their undefeated run to the championship. Leading the charge is Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, who was raised in Miami.

On the other side, the Miami Hurricanes are pursuing their sixth national title and first since 2001. Former Georgia starter Carson Beck is appearing in his first championship game after tearing his UCL in the SEC Championship during the 2024 season.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump’s arrival Monday adds to a growing list of high-profile appearances at major sporting events. He last appeared at a Washington Commanders game in November, becoming the first sitting president to attend an NFL regular-season game since 1978, when former President Jimmy Carter was in office.