Indiana's Curt Cignetti complains about lack of calls against Miami during halftime of national title game

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti expressed some frustration with the officials in the college football national championship on Monday night.

Cignetti spoke to ESPN’s Holly Rowe and was frustrated with the lack of calls against the Miami Hurricanes for hits on Fernando Mendoza. The Heisman Trophy winner was left bloodied after one of the hits that were put on him.

"There’s three personal fouls on the quarterback not called in one drive," Cignetti said. "They need to be called because they’re obvious personal fouls. I’m all for letting them play, but when you cross the line, you gotta call it. They were black and white calls."

Through the hits, Mendoza has hung in there and had Indiana up 10 points at halftime.

TRUMP ARRIVES AT INDIANA-MIAMI COLLEGE FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

He was 12-of-17 with 116 passing yards.

Indiana’s scoring began in the first quarter with a field goal. Then, with about 6:13 left in the second quarter, Mendoza led the Hoosiers down the field and handed the ball off to Riley Nowakowski to punch the ball in. The Hoosiers held a 10-0 lead at that point.

The Hurricanes started to find a rhythm late in the first half. But Carter Davis’ field goal attempt went off the upright. The Hurricanes only had three first downs despite having the ball for nearly 12 minutes in the half.