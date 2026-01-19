Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana's Curt Cignetti complains about lack of calls against Miami during halftime of national title game

Indiana led Miami by 10 points at halftime

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Trump appears at college football national championship Video

Trump appears at college football national championship

President Donald Trump sits with Ivanka and Kai at the college football national championship. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti expressed some frustration with the officials in the college football national championship on Monday night.

Cignetti spoke to ESPN’s Holly Rowe and was frustrated with the lack of calls against the Miami Hurricanes for hits on Fernando Mendoza. The Heisman Trophy winner was left bloodied after one of the hits that were put on him.

Curt Cignetti on the sideline

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti watches during warm ups before the College Football Playoff national championship game between Miami and Indiana, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo)

"There’s three personal fouls on the quarterback not called in one drive," Cignetti said. "They need to be called because they’re obvious personal fouls. I’m all for letting them play, but when you cross the line, you gotta call it. They were black and white calls."

Through the hits, Mendoza has hung in there and had Indiana up 10 points at halftime.

Fernando Mendoza runs from the defense

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza looks to pass against Miami during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Lynne Sladky/AP Photo)

He was 12-of-17 with 116 passing yards.

Indiana’s scoring began in the first quarter with a field goal. Then, with about 6:13 left in the second quarter, Mendoza led the Hoosiers down the field and handed the ball off to Riley Nowakowski to punch the ball in. The Hoosiers held a 10-0 lead at that point.

Curt Cignetti talks to reporters

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti speaks during news conference ahead of the College Football Playoff national championship game between Miami and Indiana, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, in Miami. The game will be played on Monday. (Chris Carlson/AP Photo)

The Hurricanes started to find a rhythm late in the first half. But Carter Davis’ field goal attempt went off the upright. The Hurricanes only had three first downs despite having the ball for nearly 12 minutes in the half.

