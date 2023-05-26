Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Diego Padres
Published

Yankees fans serenade Fernando Tatis Jr. with 'steroids' chant; Padres outfielder basks in it

Tatis was suspended 80 games for PEDs

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Fernando Tatis Jr. sure loves being the new villain of Major League Baseball.

The San Diego Padres outfielder missed the entire 2022 season after suffering an injury from a motorcycle fall, but right when he was set to return, he was suspended 80 games for performance-enhancing drugs.

Tatis returned earlier this year, but for the remainder of his career, he will be taunted. That certainly was no different in the Bronx on Friday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fernando Tatis

Xander Bogaerts #2 and Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres celebrate the win over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 26, 2023 in Bronx borough of New York City. The San Diego Padres defeated the New York Yankees 5-1.  (Elsa/Getty Images)

In the Padres game in New York against the Yankees, the right field Bleacher Creatures hit Tatis with the long taunt of "steroids."

Most players would ignore it and probably hate it - but Fernando Tatis Jr. is not most players.

The star outfielder seemed to love every second of it and acted as a conductor to the jeers.

Oh, and Tatis wasn't done there - he hit a moonshot into the upper deck, gave an epic bat flip, and hit an imaginary jump shot rounding third base in San Diego's 5-1 victory in the Bronx.

This isn't the first time Tatis has entertained the taunts. When Chicago Cubs hit him with a "He's on steroids" chant, he actually danced to it.

Tatis said he "inadvertently" took a medication that contained Clostebol, a banned substance, as he was treating a case of ringworm.

Fernando Tatis waving to Yankee fans

Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres celebrates the win over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 26, 2023 in Bronx borough of New York City. The San Diego Padres defeated the New York Yankees 5-1.  (Elsa/Getty Images)

METS PLAYERS RIP MARCUS STROMAN FOR TAUNTING HIS FORMER TEAM ON MOUND: 'SHOW SOME RESPECT'

"I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took. I failed to do so," he said in a statement.

Tatis said he initially appealed the suspension, but "I have realized that my mistake was the cause of this result, and for that reason I have decided to start serving my suspension immediately.

"I have no excuse for my error, and I would never do anything to cheat or disrespect this game I love," he added.

Fernando Tatis celebrates homer

Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres jogs around the bases after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 26, 2023 in Bronx, New York. (Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tatis signed a 13-year, $340 million deal before the 2021 season that was the third-most lucrative deal in MLB history at the time. Francisco Lindor surpassed him by $1 million before that season started, and Aaron Judge's nine-year, $360 million deal this offseason also beat Tatis' number, and teammate Manny Machado signed a $350 million extension before Opening Day.

Despite their wild signings, the Padres are just 24-27 and in fourth place in the NL West.