New York Mets
Mets players rip Marcus Stroman for taunting his former team on mound: 'Show some respect'

Stroman played with Mets in 2019 and 2021

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Marcus Stroman said after his dominant eight-inning performance against his former New York Mets that he didn't feel like it was a revenge game, but his actions on the bump said otherwise – and the Mets took notice.

Stroman was traded to the Mets in 2019 from the Toronto Blue Jays, and it was reported Stroman was upset as he wanted to go to a contender at the time. Stroman opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns – which some Mets fans saw as giving up on the team – but he returned to Queens in 2021.

However, Stroman's departure from the Mets was sour, as he accused the front office of being racist, and he ultimately signed with the Chicago Cubs.

Marcus Stroman hyped

Marcus Stroman of the Cubs celebrates after the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field on May 24, 2023 in Chicago. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Stroman has long been known to show plenty of emotion on the mound, even with the Mets, and that did not change against his former club on Wednesday. The 32-year-old Long Island native tossed eight innings of four-hit, two-run ball in Chicago's 4-2 win over the Amazins.

Stroman celebrating

Marcus Stroman of the Cubs reacts against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on March 30, 2023, in Chicago. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Stroman was clearly ramped about his performance, rightfully so, as he pounded his chest following an inning-ending double play in the eighth. And the Mets were clearly annoyed.

One anonymous Met sarcastically asked the New York Post, "What did we do to him?" 

Another said Stroman should "show some respect" and "be a professional."

After the Cubs' victory – practically right when the game ended – Stroman took to Twitter to post a shushing emoji.

Marcus Stroman in October 2022

Marcus Stroman of the Cubs pitches against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on Oct. 2, 2022, in Chicago. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Stroman is pitching to a 2.95 ERA in his 11 starts this season – Mets starters have combined to pitch to a 5.17 ERA this year.