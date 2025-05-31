Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Dodgers

Yankees fan claims he was hit by falling piece of concrete at Dodger Stadium: report

The fan was reportedly hit by debris in the third inning of the game

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
New York Yankees fan was injured during Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he claims a piece of concrete from inside Dodger Stadium fell on him, hitting the man in the back. 

The Athletic first reported the incident on Saturday. 

Entrance view of Dodger stadium

FILE - A general view of the outfield plaza prior to the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on May 5, 2024. (Kiyoshi Mio-USA Today Sports)

Ricardo Aquino of Mexico City was watching his favorite team lead during a rematch of Game 5 of the 2024 World Series when he was suddenly struck in the back with what appeared to be a piece of debris from above. 

"He’s in some pain, but all it was, was the hit. He’s not bleeding, but he’s in some pain," Alvaro Baeza told The Athletic, translating the outlet’s interview with Aquino. 

According to the report, Aquino was sitting in section 10 – an area between home plate and first base. The piece of concrete fell on him during the third inning. 

Wide view of Dodger Stadium

The fourth inning between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers during game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 26, 2024. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty shared photos on X showing the size of the debris that reportedly hit Aquino and the area of the stadium from where he claims it fell. 

Witnesses sitting around Aquino corroborated his account to the outlet. 

"We’re spending a lot of money up here," one person said. "We should at least be safe."

The Dodgers did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment, but told The Athletic in a statement, "We are aware of the report. We cannot say anything more until we have all of the information, which we are currently gathering." 

Entrance view of Dodger Stadium

FILE - General view of the centerfield plaza during media day prior to game one of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 24, 2024. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

The Dodgers host the Yankees again on Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.