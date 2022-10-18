Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Yankees
Published

Yankee Stadium a ghost town prior to first pitch following Game 5 postponement

Game 5 was officially postponed almost 2.5 hours after the scheduled first pitch

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Major League Baseball made fans sit at Yankee Stadium for over two-and-a-half hours after the scheduled first pitch to tell them Game 5 of the American League Division Series would be postponed to Tuesday at 4:07 p.m.

Upon announcing the postponement, they also said that "pursuant to their ticket policy," no refunds or exchanges will be made.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Yankee Stadium before the Boston Red Sox game on Sept. 22, 2022, in New York.

Yankee Stadium before the Boston Red Sox game on Sept. 22, 2022, in New York. (Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

MLB had no choice but to make Game 5 an afternoon game – eyeballs need to be on the National League Championship Series at 8:03 p.m. later Tuesday, and the winner of Game 5 will have to catch a flight to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS.

But clearly, many fans got screwed over, as plenty of empty seats were seen less than 15 minutes before the first pitch.

Even as players took the field for warmups, lots of paying customers were nowhere in sight.

YANKEES-GUARDIANS ALDS GAME 5 POSTPONED AS RAIN REMAINS STEADY IN THE BRONX

This was the second game of the series that was postponed – Game 2 was originally slated for Thursday night, but was postponed to Friday afternoon. Attendance didn't seem like an issue then, but it is a bit easier to take a three-day weekend than a Tuesday afternoon off.

As previously mentioned, fans who cannot attend on Tuesday will not be given refunds or exchanges, leaving many to lose out on likely several hundred dollars. Some will be lucky to make their money back on the secondary market, but that's their only option of refilling their wallets.

All reports indicate that the Yankees and Cleveland Guardians, as well as MLB, expected the game to be played on Monday, with a hopeful first pitch of around 9:30 p.m. However, another system came about, which would have forced a start time that would have even been pretty late for west coast viewers.

Of course, there's plenty of time for the stadium to pack up, but at the moment, it's seemingly the most empty seats the ballpark as seen at first pitch for a postseason game in quite some time.

An empty Yankee Stadium is shown as the game against the Toronto Blue Jays was canceled due to inclement weather on May 26, 2021, in New York City.

An empty Yankee Stadium is shown as the game against the Toronto Blue Jays was canceled due to inclement weather on May 26, 2021, in New York City. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The winner of this game will face the Astros in a best-of-seven series beginning Wednesday at 7:37 p.m.