Yankee Stadium a ghost town prior to first pitch following Game 5 postponement

Major League Baseball made fans sit at Yankee Stadium for over two-and-a-half hours after the scheduled first pitch to tell them Game 5 of the American League Division Series would be postponed to Tuesday at 4:07 p.m.

Upon announcing the postponement, they also said that "pursuant to their ticket policy," no refunds or exchanges will be made.

MLB had no choice but to make Game 5 an afternoon game – eyeballs need to be on the National League Championship Series at 8:03 p.m. later Tuesday, and the winner of Game 5 will have to catch a flight to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS.

But clearly, many fans got screwed over, as plenty of empty seats were seen less than 15 minutes before the first pitch.

Even as players took the field for warmups, lots of paying customers were nowhere in sight.

This was the second game of the series that was postponed – Game 2 was originally slated for Thursday night, but was postponed to Friday afternoon. Attendance didn't seem like an issue then, but it is a bit easier to take a three-day weekend than a Tuesday afternoon off.

As previously mentioned, fans who cannot attend on Tuesday will not be given refunds or exchanges, leaving many to lose out on likely several hundred dollars. Some will be lucky to make their money back on the secondary market, but that's their only option of refilling their wallets.

All reports indicate that the Yankees and Cleveland Guardians, as well as MLB, expected the game to be played on Monday, with a hopeful first pitch of around 9:30 p.m. However, another system came about, which would have forced a start time that would have even been pretty late for west coast viewers.

Of course, there's plenty of time for the stadium to pack up, but at the moment, it's seemingly the most empty seats the ballpark as seen at first pitch for a postseason game in quite some time.

The winner of this game will face the Astros in a best-of-seven series beginning Wednesday at 7:37 p.m.