WWE's Money in the Bank, Worlds Collide part of wild day of pro wrestling

The pro wrestling world will be traded to two major events on Saturday.

WWE and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide will co-produce Worlds Collide to start the day. The event will feature wrestlers from both promotions as well as performers from Total Nonstop Action. It’s the first cross-promotion event that will feature AAA and WWE wrestlers since 1997. WWE held Worlds Collide in 2022 for stars of NXT and NXT UK.

It’s also the first major event for WWE and AAA since WWE announced the acquisition of AAA during WrestleMania 41.

Wrestling fans who are only really familiar with WWE and the three brands under it will get a healthy dose of Lucha Libre competition.

El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano and Psycho Clown will be in a six-man tag-team match against SmackDown’s Legado Del Fantasma — the group featuring Santos Escobar, Angel and Berto. Lince Dorado will team up with Latino World Order members Dragon Lee and Cruz Del Toro in a separate six-man tag-team match against Octagón Jr., Aero Star and Mr. Iguana.

Additionally, Stephanie Vaquer will start her day in a tag-team match with Lola Vice against Mexican wrestling legend Chik Tormenda and Panamanian wrestling legend Dalys. Vaquer will later take part in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Two championships will also be on the line at Worlds Collide.

NXT North American champion Ethan Page will look to defend his title against Laredo Kid, Rey Fenix and Je’Von Evans. Page shocked Ricky Saints last month when he won the title, but now faces three high-flyers who are itching for some gold.

The match a lot of fans will be interested in is El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable for the AAA Mega Championship. Vikingo won the title against Alberto El Patrón last month. He now takes on Gable, who has had his struggles against luchadores over the last few months.

TRICK WILLIAMS CAPTURES TNA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP AT NXT BATTLEGROUND IN HISTORY-MAKING MOMENT

Gable and Vikingo have tussled in recent weeks as well, and now Saturday there will be gold on the line.

The dust from Worlds Collide will have to settle quickly as the attention will turn to Money in the Bank as six men and six women, respectively, will look to grab the briefcase which contains a contract for a world title shot anytime, anywhere.

Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Penta, Seth Rollins, Andrade and El Grande Americano will compete in the men’s match. Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, Giulia and Naomi will compete on the women’s side.

Last year, Drew McIntyre won the match and tried to cash in during Damian Priest’s match with Seth Rollins. Priest still hung on. Tiffany Stratton won the women’s match and later cashed in on Nia Jax. She’s still the WWE women’s champion.

Elsewhere, Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch’s bitter feud will come to a head with the Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the line. Lynch turned on Valkyria on "Monday Night Raw" following their tag-team title win at WrestleMania 41. It quickly became personal between the two performers, and it will be put to rest on Saturday.

John Cena will be in action as he teams up with Logan Paul to take on Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. Cena defeated Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, and Rhodes returned to action a few weeks ago.

Cena interfered in Uso’s World Heavyweight Championship defense against Paul, leading to the eventual tag-team match that was set up for Money in the Bank.

Worlds Collide is set to begin at 3 p.m. ET, and Money in the Bank is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET.