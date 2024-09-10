Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WWE

WWE star Sami Zayn, other personalities pay tribute to late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau while in Canada

Gaudreau was on the mind of the WWE on Monday night

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Suspect in custody after death of NHL player and his brother Video

Suspect in custody after death of NHL player and his brother

News national correspondent Griff Jenkins reports on the suspect charged in the deaths of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother on ‘Special Report.’

Johnny Gaudreau was on the mind of a few WWE personalities on Monday night when the company hit Calgary, Alberta, Canada, for "Monday Night Raw."

WWE star Sami Zayn came down the stage to address Gunther as he continued to make his case to challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship. Zayn, who is Canadian, wore a Gaudreau jersey. The late NHL star started his career with the Calgary Flames.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sami Zayn enters the ring

Sami Zayn makes his entrance, wearing a Johnny Gaudreau jersey, during Monday Night RAW at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sept. 9, 2024, in Calgary, Canada. (WWE/Getty Images)

Scores of WWE fans who packed the Scotiabank Saddledome for the WWE show were also wearing Gaudreau jerseys as he and his brother, Matthew, were laid to rest on the other side of the continent. The brothers were tragically killed by a suspected drunken driver in New Jersey late last month on the eve of their sister’s wedding.

WWE’s Joe Tessitore and Jackie Redmond also paid tribute to Gaudreau. Redmond is also a broadcaster for the NHL Network and helps with coverage for games on TNT.

Redmond had a segment in the middle of the broadcast that showed the makeshift memorial for the Gaudreau brothers outside the arena.

"He was a special type of player. The type of player who got people out of their seats and onto their feet the second the puck was on his stick," she said. "He was magical to watch."

Johnny Gaudreau with the Flames

Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau in action against the Stars at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Oct. 10, 2019. (Jerome Miron-USA Today Sports)

FUNDRAISER FOR PREGNANT WIFE OF MATTHEW GAUDREAU RAISES MORE THAN $350,000

Zayn spoke to Redmond about the emotional night on "RAW Talk" after the show.

"It makes you think about the time you have here and what you do with it," Zayn said while remembering Gaudreau.

The memorial service for the Gaudreau brothers was held earlier Monday in Pennsylvania.

Meredith Gaudreau, Johnny’s widow, revealed she was nine weeks pregnant with their third child.

"John and I had the best six months as a family of four. These will forever be the best six months of my life," she said, via ABC News. "There's specifically one week that I will cherish forever – it will be my favorite week of my life out of those six months. We're actually a family of five. I'm in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby."

Their oldest child, a girl, will turn 2 years old later this month. Their youngest, a boy, was born earlier this year.

Gaudreau mourners

Mourners, including Meredith Gaudreau, second from left, watch as the remains of Columbus Blue Jackets hockey player John Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau depart following their funeral at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media, Pennsylvania, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In less than three years of marriage, we've created a family of five," Meredith added. "It doesn't even sound possible, but I look at it as the ultimate blessing. How lucky am I to be the mother of John's three babies? Our last one being a blessing and so special despite these difficult circumstances."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.