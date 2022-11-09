Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WWE
Published

WWE star R-Truth suffers torn quad in dive attempt during NXT match

R-Truth was facing off against Grayson Waller in the match last week

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

WWE star R-Truth revealed in a message to fans on Tuesday he suffered a torn quad during a match on NXT against Grayson Waller last week.

R-Truth, whose real name is Ron Killings, said in a video he suffered a torn quad and will likely be out for several months as he goes through rehab in order to get back to the ring.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

R-Truth during WWE Road to WrestleMania at the Lanxess Arena on Feb. 11, 2016 in Cologne, Germany.

R-Truth during WWE Road to WrestleMania at the Lanxess Arena on Feb. 11, 2016 in Cologne, Germany. (Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images)

"It is what it is, right? Y’all know I’ll be back," he said in the video from the hospital parking lot ahead of his procedure. "I want to thank you. Without you, ain’t no me. So let me go ahead and handle this business, and I’ll be back before y’all know it. Alright? Peace."

R-Truth and Waller had been feuding recently on the NXT brand, and it culminated in a match last week.

WWE SETS SIGHTS ON AFRICA TO FIND NEXT GREAT SUPERSTAR

Then-WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia, professional wrestler Ron Killings and WWE Diva Eva Marie attend WWE &amp; E! Entertainment's "SuperStars For Hope" at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Aug. 15, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California.

Then-WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia, professional wrestler Ron Killings and WWE Diva Eva Marie attend WWE &amp; E! Entertainment's "SuperStars For Hope" at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Aug. 15, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for WWE)

During their match, the 50-year-old bounced off the ropes and went for a dive on Waller. He did a backflip toward Waller and went down hard on the mat outside the ring. He immediately grabbed his left leg and appeared to be in serious pain.

The match had to be stopped and R-Truth was helped to the locker room.

R-Truth has been in the pro wrestling business since the late 90s. The premiered for WWE (then-WWF) in 1999 as K-Kwik alongside Road Dogg. He eventually made his way to Total Nonstop Action before returning to WWE in 2008.

R-Truth competes in the ring against Goldust at the Road to WrestleMania at the Lanxess Arena on Feb. 11, 2016 in Cologne, Germany.

R-Truth competes in the ring against Goldust at the Road to WrestleMania at the Lanxess Arena on Feb. 11, 2016 in Cologne, Germany. (Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has been a WWE United States champion, WWE Hardcore champion, WWE 24/7 champion and WWE Tag-Team champion at various points of his career.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.