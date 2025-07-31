Expand / Collapse search
WWE

WWE star Naomi talks defending world title against the 'best of the best' at SummerSlam

Naomi defends her title against Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley in a triple-threat match

WWE champ Naomi discusses big SummerSlam match

WWE champ Naomi discusses big SummerSlam match

WWE star Naomi talks to Fox News Digital ahead of her match at SummerSlam against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky.

WWE women’s world champion Naomi is set to compete in one of the biggest matches in SummerSlam history when she looks to defend her title against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky.

Naomi, whose real name is Trinity Fatu, cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at Evolution earlier this month to insert herself into a title match that featured Ripley and Sky. She then pinned Sky to steal the show and the championship.

Naomi holds the belt

Naomi celebrates her win after cashing in the Money in the Bank contract during WWE Evolution at State Farm Arena on July 13, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Andrea Kellaway/WWE via Getty Images)

In the first-ever two-night SummerSlam premium live event, Naomi will have to try to walk out of MetLife Stadium with the belt around her waist.

"I’m super excited. The biggest match of my career for sure," she told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "At this stage of my career, to be able to step in there and be at this space as the champion against two of, and I genuinely believe this, the best female wrestlers I think we have – not just in this division but in the world. They’re incredible. And I think their work and everything speaks for itself.

"I’m at this point where I’m standing in there across from them, it’s given me the confidence that I need, because I’m the champ, and I’m here and just being in there with the best of the best. I think it’s gonna be incredible and really excited about it. It ain’t gonna be easy, but I’m looking forward to it."

Naomi’s turn from being the fan favorite when she returned to WWE a few years ago to being a villain on the roster has been one of the most impressive and underrated stories of 2025. She was the one who attacked Jade Cargill in late December, forcing her out of action. Cargill returned at Elimination Chamber to deliver some payback.

Iyo Sky celebrates

Iyo Sky celebrates after defeating Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley to retain the Women's World Championship title during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

WWE CHAMP NAOMI TALKS HULK HOGAN'S IMPACT ON PRO WRESTLING AFTER ICON'S DEATH

The rivalry culminated in a WrestleMania 41 match, where they made history competing in the first non-title women’s match without a stipulation in the event’s history. Naomi lost to Cargill, but warned the division to "proceed with caution."

A huge goal was fulfilled when she won the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match to get the contract and execute when the time was right.

"Absolutely, 1,000%," she told Fox News Digital when asked whether it felt good to capitalize on the promise she made. "I definitely felt like a ‘glow’ I made a lot of promises that I just couldn’t deliver (on). So, now that I have, it feels incredible."

She added that fans aren’t going to want to miss SummerSlam this year.

Naomi in Birmingham

Women's World Champion Naomi enters the ring during Monday Night RAW at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on July 14, 2025, in Birmingham, Alabama. (Michael Owens/WWE via Getty Images)

The two-night event takes place on Saturday and Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.