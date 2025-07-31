WWE star Naomi talks defending world title against the 'best of the best' at SummerSlam

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE women’s world champion Naomi is set to compete in one of the biggest matches in SummerSlam history when she looks to defend her title against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky.

Naomi, whose real name is Trinity Fatu, cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at Evolution earlier this month to insert herself into a title match that featured Ripley and Sky. She then pinned Sky to steal the show and the championship.

In the first-ever two-night SummerSlam premium live event, Naomi will have to try to walk out of MetLife Stadium with the belt around her waist.

"I’m super excited. The biggest match of my career for sure," she told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "At this stage of my career, to be able to step in there and be at this space as the champion against two of, and I genuinely believe this, the best female wrestlers I think we have – not just in this division but in the world. They’re incredible. And I think their work and everything speaks for itself.

"I’m at this point where I’m standing in there across from them, it’s given me the confidence that I need, because I’m the champ, and I’m here and just being in there with the best of the best. I think it’s gonna be incredible and really excited about it. It ain’t gonna be easy, but I’m looking forward to it."

Naomi’s turn from being the fan favorite when she returned to WWE a few years ago to being a villain on the roster has been one of the most impressive and underrated stories of 2025. She was the one who attacked Jade Cargill in late December, forcing her out of action. Cargill returned at Elimination Chamber to deliver some payback.

The rivalry culminated in a WrestleMania 41 match, where they made history competing in the first non-title women’s match without a stipulation in the event’s history. Naomi lost to Cargill, but warned the division to "proceed with caution."

A huge goal was fulfilled when she won the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match to get the contract and execute when the time was right.

"Absolutely, 1,000%," she told Fox News Digital when asked whether it felt good to capitalize on the promise she made. "I definitely felt like a ‘glow’ I made a lot of promises that I just couldn’t deliver (on). So, now that I have, it feels incredible."

She added that fans aren’t going to want to miss SummerSlam this year.

The two-night event takes place on Saturday and Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.