Jade Cargill brings the storm to Naomi, picks up grudge-match in at WrestleMania 41

For Jade Cargill, the first night of WrestleMania 41 was a business trip.

Cargill squared off against Naomi in a grudge match weeks in the making. Naomi was revealed to be the one who attacked Cargill, pushing her through a car windshield before 2024 was over. Cargill came back at Elimination Chamber and cost Naomi a shot at the Women’s World Championship. It was only bad blood from there.

As much as Naomi commanded the respect of the fans and her peers, Cargill cut through all of that on her way to Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Cargill turned a nasty powerbomb on Naomi into Jaded and picked up the win. It’s Cargill’s second WrestleMania victory after making her debut last year at WrestleMania 40. It’s her first singles win on the premier premium live event since her debut in WWE.

There was no blood spilled in the match despite Naomi’s razorblade dress sending a message at Walemania at Brooklyn Bowl earlier in the week.

What could be next for Cargill is anyone’s guess. She’s been on a roll lately and the next step could be a meeting with whoever turns out to be the WWE women’s champion at the end of WrestleMania weekend.

Cargill is one of the top female wrestlers on the SmackDown brand and there’s no doubt that she could come up with some singles gold before WrestleMania 42 takes place in New Orleans.