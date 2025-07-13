Naomi leaves Evolution as women's world champion after cashing in Money in the Bank contract

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Naomi warned the WWE women’s division for weeks to "proceed with caution," and on Sunday, she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and delivered a shocking end to Evolution.

Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley were locked into an epic battle for the Women’s World Championship. The two pulled out all the stops, including a Spanish Fly from the top ropes for Ripley and a crossbody from Sky off of some sound equipment.

But after Ripley hit the Spanish Fly, Naomi hit. She rushed to the ring with a referee and turned the one-on-one contest into a triple threat match. She hit Sky with the Money in the Bank briefcase, sent Ripley into the ring post and made Sky "feel the glow."

She pinned Sky and left Evolution as women’s world champion. It’s the third title reign of her career.

Naomi had lost a no-holds-barred match against Jade Cargill earlier in the night. She came out for the match with a bandage over her nose, but she wasn’t hurt enough to cash in at the precise moment to successfully cash in.

Stephanie Vaquer put herself into the title picture when she earned a shot at a women’s championship after winning the 20-woman battle royal. The match came down to the Chilean superstar and Lash Legend. The two were able to team up for a split second to get Nia Jax out of the way. Legend turned her attention to Vaquer and tried to get the upper hand quickly.

Vaquer and Legend moved to the apron. Vaquer wrapped her legs around Legend’s head and performed the Devil’s Kiss. Legend then rolled onto the floor and was eliminated from the match.

Other participants included Nikki Bella, Jaida Parker, Ivy Nile, Nattie, Maxxine Dupri, Giulia, Zelina Vega, Izzi Dame, Tatum Paxley, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, Alba Fyre, Mia Yim and B-Fab.

Vaquer will now have a women’s championship match at Clash in Paris on Aug. 31 – just weeks after SummerSlam.

Earlier, Tiffany Stratton overcame a challenge from WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. It was a dream match for Stratton as she chose Stratus to be her opponent for the all-female premium live event.

Stratton unloaded an array of moves on Stratus, including a suplex that ended with Stratus hitting Stratton’s knees. She hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to end the match and successfully defended her title for the seventh time.

Meanwhile, four other women’s champions successfully defended their titles.

Becky Lynch overcame Lyra Valkyria and Bayley to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship in what was possibly the match of the night.

Jacy Jayne retained the NXT Women’s Championship over Jordynne Grace. Blake Monroe hit Grace in the back with the title to help give Jayne the win.

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez teamed up for the first time and successfully defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against three other teams – Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Sol Ruca and Zaria, and Asuka and Kairi Sane.