©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

WWE

WWE champ Naomi talks Hulk Hogan's impact on pro wrestling after icon's death

Hogan died at the age of 71

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
WWE star Naomi on Hulk Hogan's pro wrestling legacy Video

WWE star Naomi on Hulk Hogan's pro wrestling legacy

WWE champion Naomi talks to Fox News Digital about the lasting legacy Hulk Hogan had on the pro wrestling industry.

Hulk Hogan’s death sent a shockwave throughout the pro wrestling world last week.

The 71-year-old died after he suffered a possible cardiac arrest at his Florida home and was transferred to a hospital. Hogan’s legacy was remembered throughout the weekend as WWE paid tribute to him with a video montage and a 10-bell salute before "Friday Night SmackDown."

Naomi in 2024

Naomi looks on during WWE "SmackDown" at Golden 1 Center on Sept. 20, 2024 in Sacramento, California. (WWE/Getty Images)

WWE’s women’s world champion Naomi weighed in on Hogan’s death in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

"It’s very unfortunate and very sad," she said. "I think death is something that’s always hard to process and through. Hulk, as a performer, he just made such a profound impact on this business and opened up so many opportunities for us to do what we’re doing now, to put on shows like we are this weekend.

"My heart goes out to his family for their mourning and for their grief. May he rest in peace."

hulk hogan flexes his muscles

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan greets the crowd during the World Wrestling Entertainment Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on Nov. 2, 2018. (FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

Naomi, whose real name is Trinity Fatu, became a three-time champion when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during a match at Evolution between Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley. She pinned Sky in one of the top matches of the year.

Now, Naomi will be thrust into a triple-threat match at SummerSlam to defend her championship. She will square off against Ripley and Sky.

Naomi with the briefcase

Naomi celebrates winning the Briefcase during WWE Money in the Bank at Intuit Dome on June 7, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Cooper Neil/WWE via Getty Images)

SummerSlam will be a two-night event for the first time in WWE history. The premium live event takes place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday and Sunday.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.