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WWE

WWE champ Liv Morgan has high praise for Roxanne Perez: 'So incredibly talented'

Morgan added that the 'future of WWE is more than safe in my little Roxy’s hands'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Liv Morgan touts Roxanne Perez as the 'next great' WWE star Video

Liv Morgan touts Roxanne Perez as the 'next great' WWE star

WWE champion Liv Morgan gushes about Roxanne Perez's future in an interview with Fox News Digital.

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Roxanne Perez received her WWE main roster call-up nearly a year ago when she qualified for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match with a win over Becky Lynch and Natalya.

A few weeks later, Perez joined the Judgment Day faction as she replaced an injured Liv Morgan as one-half of the women’s tag team champions. Perez and Raquel Rodriguez held the title for more than a month before losing the titles on Night 1 of SummerSlam to Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair.

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Roxanne Perez and Liv Morgan entering the wrestling ring at Bell Centre in Montreal

Roxanne Perez and Liv Morgan enter the ring during "WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event" at Bell Centre in Montreal on Jan. 24, 2026. (Craig Melvin/WWE)

Morgan has had high praise for Perez since she joined "Monday Night Raw."

"I think Roxanne is so incredibly talented," Morgan said. "She’s so young and is so aware in the ring. She really knows what she’s doing. For us, the Judgment Day, to take our little Roxy under our wing and set her up as the next great for the next generation.

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Roxanne Perez celebrating with Liv Morgan in a wrestling ring at T-Mobile Center

Roxanne Perez celebrates her win with Liv Morgan during "Monday Night Raw" at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Dec. 8, 2025. (Bradlee Rutledge/WWE/Getty Images)

"She’s definitely under my tutelage. I’m teaching her a lot. I’m teaching her everything that I know. I’m teaching her a lot. The future of WWE is more than safe in my little Roxy’s hands."

Morgan warmed up to Perez when she returned on screen.

Perez recently rejoined the Judgment Day after being out for a few weeks recovering from back surgery. She and Rodriguez were in Morgan’s corner as she won the Women’s World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer at WrestleMania 42.

Liv Morgan entering arena with Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez and Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan enters the arena with Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez and Dominik Mysterio during "Monday Night Raw" at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 20, 2026. (Rich Wade/WWE)

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Perez is only 24 and has risen quickly through the WWE ranks. She was a two-time NXT women’s champion and a one-time NXT women’s tag team champion.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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