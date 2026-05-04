WWE champ Liv Morgan has high praise for Roxanne Perez: 'So incredibly talented'

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Roxanne Perez received her WWE main roster call-up nearly a year ago when she qualified for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match with a win over Becky Lynch and Natalya.

A few weeks later, Perez joined the Judgment Day faction as she replaced an injured Liv Morgan as one-half of the women’s tag team champions. Perez and Raquel Rodriguez held the title for more than a month before losing the titles on Night 1 of SummerSlam to Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair.

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Morgan has had high praise for Perez since she joined "Monday Night Raw."

"I think Roxanne is so incredibly talented," Morgan said. "She’s so young and is so aware in the ring. She really knows what she’s doing. For us, the Judgment Day, to take our little Roxy under our wing and set her up as the next great for the next generation.

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"She’s definitely under my tutelage. I’m teaching her a lot. I’m teaching her everything that I know. I’m teaching her a lot. The future of WWE is more than safe in my little Roxy’s hands."

Morgan warmed up to Perez when she returned on screen.

Perez recently rejoined the Judgment Day after being out for a few weeks recovering from back surgery. She and Rodriguez were in Morgan’s corner as she won the Women’s World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer at WrestleMania 42.

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Perez is only 24 and has risen quickly through the WWE ranks. She was a two-time NXT women’s champion and a one-time NXT women’s tag team champion.