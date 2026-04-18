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WrestleMania

Liv Morgan's bumps and bruises from Stephanie Vaquer proves wrestling is far from fake, WWE star says

Stephanie Vaquer pushed Liv Morgan into a TV during a segment in the days leading up to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Liv Morgan's head bump is 'perfect example' of how wrestling isn't fake, WWE star says Video

Liv Morgan's head bump is 'perfect example' of how wrestling isn't fake, WWE star says

WWE star Alba Fyre tells Fox News Digital that Liv Morgan's head bump is proof of why pro wrestling is far from fake.

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LAS VEGAS – WWE stars Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer and Roxanne Perez were a part of a brutal backstage incident in the days leading up to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

The segment saw Vaquer attack Morgan from behind as she was speaking with Perez. Vaquer pushed Morgan into Perez and then threw her into a TV that was nearby. While the incident seemed to be a run-of-the-mill backstage moment to play into the Vaquer-Morgan storyline as they compete for the Women’s World Championship, Morgan and Perez were left with huge bumps on their heads.

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Liv Morgan addressing Stephanie Vaquer in a wrestling ring at State Farm Arena

Liv Morgan addresses Stephanie Vaquer during Monday Night RAW at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga., on Feb. 23, 2026. (Bradlee Rutledge/WWE)

Morgan then received a black eye after another assault from Vaquer on "Monday Night Raw."

WWE star Alba Fyre, who competes on the SmackDown brand, told Fox News Digital that the incident underscored how pro wrestling isn’t fake at all.

WWE STARS REVEAL WHAT MAKES WRESTLEMANIA SO SPECIAL: 'IT'S THE SUPER BOWL OF PRO WRESTLING'

Liv Morgan screaming during Monday Night RAW at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

Liv Morgan screams during Monday Night RAW at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on April 13, 2026. (Rich Freeda/WWE)

"We do live stunts. You can’t rehearse for what we do," Fyre said. "You literally go out there and pick someone up and hope to not permanently injure them. What Liv and Roxanne have right now on their heads is a perfect example of how things can easily just happen."

Vaquer is in her first reign as women’s world champion after she won the vacated title at Wrestlepalooza, defeating Iyo Sky, in November.

Morgan earned the right to face Vaquer at WrestleMania when she won the women’s Royal Rumble match

Stephanie Vaquer and Liv Morgan speaking in wrestling ring

Stephanie Vaquer and Liv Morgan speak in the ring during Monday Night RAW at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Feb. 9, 2026. (Cooper Neill/WWE)

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Vaquer will make her WrestleMania debut on Saturday in the first night of the event.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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