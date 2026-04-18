Liv Morgan's bumps and bruises from Stephanie Vaquer proves wrestling is far from fake, WWE star says

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WWE stars Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer and Roxanne Perez were a part of a brutal backstage incident in the days leading up to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

The segment saw Vaquer attack Morgan from behind as she was speaking with Perez. Vaquer pushed Morgan into Perez and then threw her into a TV that was nearby. While the incident seemed to be a run-of-the-mill backstage moment to play into the Vaquer-Morgan storyline as they compete for the Women’s World Championship, Morgan and Perez were left with huge bumps on their heads.

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Morgan then received a black eye after another assault from Vaquer on "Monday Night Raw."

WWE star Alba Fyre, who competes on the SmackDown brand, told Fox News Digital that the incident underscored how pro wrestling isn’t fake at all.

WWE STARS REVEAL WHAT MAKES WRESTLEMANIA SO SPECIAL: 'IT'S THE SUPER BOWL OF PRO WRESTLING'

"We do live stunts. You can’t rehearse for what we do," Fyre said. "You literally go out there and pick someone up and hope to not permanently injure them. What Liv and Roxanne have right now on their heads is a perfect example of how things can easily just happen."

Vaquer is in her first reign as women’s world champion after she won the vacated title at Wrestlepalooza, defeating Iyo Sky, in November.

Morgan earned the right to face Vaquer at WrestleMania when she won the women’s Royal Rumble match

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Vaquer will make her WrestleMania debut on Saturday in the first night of the event.