WWE champ Liv Morgan previews upcoming SummerSlam after being 'upset' about missing last year's in home state

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Liv Morgan returned to the top of WWE's women’s division at WrestleMania 42 when she dispatched Stephanie Vaquer to regain the Women’s World Championship.

Now, she has her sights set on SummerSlam, which is set to take place on Aug. 1 and 2 in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium. It’s the second time the premium live event will be two nights.

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Last year, the event took place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Morgan, a New Jersey native herself, suggested to Fox News Digital she was a little bummed to have missed out on the event. She suffered a legitimate shoulder injury in April 2025 and didn’t return to WWE programming until Survivor Series: WarGames in November.

"Honestly, I cannot even express to you how upset and disappointing it was to miss SummerSlam in my hometown … But yeah, I was very excited to show up in SummerSlam in pretty much my hometown. Unfortunately, I missed out. So, this year, I’m going to more than make up for it," she said.

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Morgan’s opponent has yet to be determined as storylines will converge for the star-studded summer event. She’s appeared in two SummerSlam events during her career and has come out on top in both of them.

"I didn’t even realize that so thank you for that fun little fact," she said. "I guess I’m super confident going into SummerSlam. I don’t know what this year has in store for me.

"But I’m very excited for SummerSlam and I’m hopeful to be able to defend my Women’s World Championship."

While Minnesota is mostly known for its cold and frigid weather most of the year, Morgan vowed that SummerSlam would help turn up the heat.

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"SummerSlam is WWE’s second-biggest event of the year," she told Fox News Digital. "It is the biggest party of the summer. So, you can expect a lot of fun. A lot of chaos. You can expect me, which is probably the best part."