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WWE champ Liv Morgan previews upcoming SummerSlam after being 'upset' about missing last year's in home state

SummerSlam takes place Aug. 1 and 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, marking the event's second two-night format

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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WWE's Liv Morgan previews SummerSlam 2026 Video

WWE's Liv Morgan previews SummerSlam 2026

WWE women's champion Liv Morgan talks to Fox News Digital about expectations for this year's SummerSlam.

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Liv Morgan returned to the top of WWE's women’s division at WrestleMania 42 when she dispatched Stephanie Vaquer to regain the Women’s World Championship.

Now, she has her sights set on SummerSlam, which is set to take place on Aug. 1 and 2 in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium. It’s the second time the premium live event will be two nights.

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Liv Morgan speaking at the WWE Countdown event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Liv Morgan speaks at the WWE Countdown during WrestleMania 42: Night 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 18, 2026. (Melina Pizano/WWE)

Last year, the event took place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Morgan, a New Jersey native herself, suggested to Fox News Digital she was a little bummed to have missed out on the event. She suffered a legitimate shoulder injury in April 2025 and didn’t return to WWE programming until Survivor Series: WarGames in November.

"Honestly, I cannot even express to you how upset and disappointing it was to miss SummerSlam in my hometown … But yeah, I was very excited to show up in SummerSlam in pretty much my hometown. Unfortunately, I missed out. So, this year, I’m going to more than make up for it," she said.

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Liv Morgan entering arena with Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez and Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan enters the arena with Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez and Dominik Mysterio during Monday Night RAW at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 20, 2026. (Rich Wade/WWE)

Morgan’s opponent has yet to be determined as storylines will converge for the star-studded summer event. She’s appeared in two SummerSlam events during her career and has come out on top in both of them.

"I didn’t even realize that so thank you for that fun little fact," she said. "I guess I’m super confident going into SummerSlam. I don’t know what this year has in store for me.

"But I’m very excited for SummerSlam and I’m hopeful to be able to defend my Women’s World Championship."

While Minnesota is mostly known for its cold and frigid weather most of the year, Morgan vowed that SummerSlam would help turn up the heat.

Liv Morgan celebrating with Dominik Mysterio after winning Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 42

Liv Morgan celebrates with Dominik Mysterio after defeating Stephanie Vaquer to win the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 18, 2026. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

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"SummerSlam is WWE’s second-biggest event of the year," she told Fox News Digital. "It is the biggest party of the summer. So, you can expect a lot of fun. A lot of chaos. You can expect me, which is probably the best part."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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