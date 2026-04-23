WWE star Kit Wilson dishes on popular character change, bringing in new fans

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WWE star Kit Wilson needed to go through some character changes before he was featured again on "Friday Night SmackDown."

He lost his Pretty Deadly tag team partner due to a serious injury, and needed to start a singles run of his own. While the recent run hasn’t yielded any championships as of yet, he’s been able to garner attention in a way that hasn’t really been seen before on WWE TV.

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Wilson’s gimmick calls out toxic masculinity among his fellow pro wrestlers. He reads poetry, writes in his journal and puts "toxic" superstars on notice.

He told Fox News Digital he believed "things are looking up."

"I’m feeling pretty good," Wilson said before WrestleMania 42. "You know, obviously, it came from a sad place, it came from a dark place, losing my tag-team partner. He’s out injured at the moment. I miss him. I hope for him to be back. But yeah, we’re on a trajectory right now. We’re on a singles run right now. Things are looking up.

"I’m feeling more confident than ever. I’m more passionate than ever. I’m feeling this fire within me. And look, things haven’t been going my way. I’ve been losing. I’ve been losing. I’ve been cursed. I’ve been cursed. I’m feeling so good, I’m pushing forward. I’m pushing all the way to the top and I’m not stopping until I get to the top."

Wilson’s character has caught on so much that he’s been able to bring in some new fans.

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The average sports fan who may not be interested in WWE or is passing through SmackDown while channel flipping has been able to stop and see Wilson in action.

"I do think that is something that is very big and important to me. When I started, there was a lot of people who I looked up to that weren’t the stereotypical people. I didn’t like the kind of ‘bad a--,’ I didn’t like the bold, aggressive, angry man for no reason. I liked the vibrant characters. When I started on the independent scene in the UK, Noam Dar – who is now in NXT – I looked up to him so much because I felt like I related to him more.

"So, for me to be able to be doing this specific character right now, this Kit Wilson era, it’s kind of inspiring because who maybe see themselves through it because it’s not the stereotypical aggressive, angry, ‘toxic,’ man, yeah, I feel really good about that."

Wilson wasn’t scheduled in a match at WrestleMania 42, but he did appear in a segment with John Cena, The Miz and Danhausen.

Unfortunately, it ended with Danhausen’s allies punching him in the groin.

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Still, to go from a mid-card singles competitor to being involved in WrestleMania in any regard is huge achievement in its own right.