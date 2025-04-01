WWE star Cody Rhodes explains why John Cena WrestleMania 41 matchup feels like 'first-time-ever' ordeal

Cody Rhodes and John Cena will meet at WrestleMania 41 with the Undisputed WWE Championship and the eyes of the pro wrestling world watching very carefully.

Cena won the men’s Elimination Chamber match and then aligned with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to become the antagonist in this story with Rhodes. Cena’s cheap shot of Rhodes kick-started the Massachusetts native’s quest for a record-breaking 17th world title.

For years, Cena has been the beloved baby face of WWE. He cultivated a major fan base with the younger audience and never once during the height of his career did he turn the other cheek. There were certainly times fans booed him and ridiculed him, but his character was always that of "hustle, loyalty and respect."

But his heel turn presented a completely new storyline in what is supposed to be his final year in pro wrestling. Rhodes told Fox News Digital before the most recent episode of "Monday Night Raw" in London that it feels like he’s squaring off against Cena for the first time.

"I look at a lot of stuff now, like John and my match at WrestleMania 41. I really look at it like it’s the first time ever," Rhodes said. "John was somebody who came in and, not right away, but he did find his footing quickly in terms of who John Cena was going to be, and he waved that flag and carried his brand very firmly, very in a disciplined manner for as long as he did. Really helped pull the wagon at WWE during a transitional period as well. I feel like he’s always been that John for me – good guy or bad guy. You needed to work as hard, if not harder, and you need to get to his level, otherwise he was going to step over you and then leave you in the dust."

Rhodes, who spoke to Fox News Digital on behalf of WWE’s partnership with Clash of Clans, said he never in his wildest dreams would have imagined a Cena heel turn.

"So, now, looking at the matchup, that’s why I say it feels like a first-time-ever for me, because early in my career, I hadn’t found my footing. I didn’t know who I was," he said. "And now, especially judging from these past several interactions in the ring, I feel like we do know who each other are now. … I couldn’t have put it in my wildest dreams that this would be a WrestleMania headline match and main event, especially under the circumstances it’s come under. But that’s the beautiful thing about pro wrestling; it’s too tough to call."

On the most recent "Monday Night Raw," Rhodes and Cena went face-to-face potentially for the final time before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

The two pro wrestling superstars traded insults to start the show. But the face-off ended with Rhodes hitting his finishing maneuver, Cross Rhodes, on Cena and left him sprawled out in the middle of the ring.

WrestleMania 41 is set for April 19-20.