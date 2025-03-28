WWE star Cody Rhodes talks love for Clash of Clans game, how John Cena ties in

WWE champion Cody Rhodes has been playing Clash of Clans for nearly 10 years and the time, effort and money he’s put into the mobile game paid off on Monday.

Rhodes will be among the WWE superstars who will be "re-imagined as iconic characters" in the game beginning on Tuesday with the game’s having a match sponsorship at WrestleMania 41, WWE and Clash of Clans announced.

"The American Nightmare" will be re-imagined as the "Barbarian King."

He told Fox News Digital in a recent interview he’s played Clash of Clans since its early days. The video game requires players to build their own village by using resources obtained from attacking others or joining their own clan to participate in "Clan Wars."

"Talking about the culmination of years, for those who don’t know, I’ve been playing Clash since the OG days and there’s a whole group of WWE (stars) – the Nicky Clan – that still runs today," Rhodes said. "We’re literally on a prep day for a war. Now, we do all the seasons. I’ve gotten every skin you could think of. I’m constantly pressing the little coat hanger to see what you can change and for this to be a collab with WWE – mind blowing.

"There are things you want and wish for and goals you might have in this job and there’s those really pleasant surprises that come across. This has been one of those really pleasant surprises. I didn’t anticipate we’d be able to do this cross-promotion, WWE and Clash, and gosh, it’s blowing me away."

Rhea Ripley as "Archer Queen," The Undertaker as "Grand Warden," Bianca Belair as "Royal Champion," Rey Mysterio as "Minion Prince," Kane as "P.E.K.K.A.," Becky Lynch as "Valkyrie" and Jey Uso as "Thrower" are also part of the integrations.

"When the game team found out Cody Rhodes and other Superstars were long-time Clash of Clans fans, they didn’t hesitate to reach out to WWE," Supercell head of live games Sara Bach said in a news release. "This partnership in Clash of Clans is on a scale we’ve never created before – from the in-game event reaching tens of millions of players, to WrestleMania 41 and our Clash of Clans match as a first-of-its-kind event on the biggest stage."

Rhodes is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 41 as the feud between the two competitors has taken off since the Elimination Chamber.

Ironically, Rhodes mentioned, it was Cena who got him into it.

"It’s crazy. The answer to this question actually relates to WrestleMania, which I could make it seem like it’s supposed to, but it actually does," he said. "John Cena – he got the game, was playing it on the road. All of us thought the same thing, like, do you have time to commit to this game? Clash is the type of the game you have time to commit to because you set your base and you go away. The way it works is very easy to play.

"He had a clan, the O.L.K., the O’Leary Klan. And maybe we knew he was a bad guy all the way back then, because we kicked him out of the clan and started what was called the Nicky Clan, which I think we scapegoated the social media person who was working at the time named Nicky, we named it for him. I don’t even know if he was in it.

"And the clan still exists to this day. There’s a whole locker room full of guys who are in it and a bunch of different locker rooms full of guys who are in it and a bunch of different locker rooms with different wrestling organizations all in the clan."

Clash of Clans is one of the more popular mobile games ever. The game has amassed more than two billion lifetime downloads and the WWE partnership has seemingly taken it to a new level.