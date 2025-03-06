John Cena's shocking WWE heel turn 'bigger than wrestling angle,' Hulk Hogan says

John Cena’s heel turn at WWE’s Elimination Chamber transcended the world of sports entertainment.

Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe debated about the ordeal on ESPN while Jon Stewart brought it up on "The Daily Show." It was truly a moment no pro wrestling fan thought they would see – ever.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cena even talked about the idea of turning heel in 2012 on Chris Van Vliet’s podcast last year. But the dramatic turn from being immensely loved by the fans to turning his back on everything his character stood for over several years never occurred – until Saturday.

The comparisons then trickled in. Which heel turn was bigger – Hulk Hogan being the third man in the New World Order and turning on World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 1996 at Bash at the Beach or was it Cena?

Hogan weighed in during an interview with Justin Barrasso for his Substack "Undisputed."

"It’s one of the best heel turns I’ve seen in a long, long time," Hogan said. "All the major players were involved. I can’t say enough about The Rock, too – he was incredible. They did it right, I’ll tell you that."

Hogan added that. Cena’s now not doing the things he had been doing – essentially, shaking hands and kissing babies. He called it "bigger than a wrestling angle."

By the time Hogan decided to become the "bad guy" in pro wrestling, his gimmick of "Say your prayers and eat your vitamins" was said to have become stale. No pro wrestling fan at the time thought Hogan could align with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, who had just joined WCW in the weeks prior from WWE – then known as the World Wrestling Federation.

WWE TO LAUNCH NEW PODCASTS AS PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH FANATICS

The turn kicked-started the dominance of the New World Order faction. WCW defeated WWE in the ratings for 83 weeks before the other company eventually righted the ship and bought WCW.

Cena started his career wanting to make a good impression in the company’s "Ruthless Aggression" era and then transformed into a rapper who would dis crowds and drop freestyle rap tracks on his opponents.

He became one of the most popular wrestlers ever and even set a record for most Make-a-Wish Foundation wishes granted. He won the WWE Championship 13 times and the World Heavyweight Championship three times. One more title win will set a record.

It was what his farewell tour was going to be about when he announced his retirement last summer. He embarked on the journey at the Royal Rumble, only to be the final competitor eliminated.

The signs appeared to be there after that. He declared himself a competitor in the men’s Elimination Chamber match without earning the spot. He then aligned himself with The Rock, who initially asked Rhodes to become "his champion."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cena’s final WWE run will now be on the other side of the aisle and will keep a hot storyline burning through the rest of the year.