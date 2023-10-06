Expand / Collapse search
WWE NXT star Tiffany Stratton will be 'a significant player in the future,' Paul Heyman says

Stratton held her own in match against Becky Lynch at No Mercy last month

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Tiffany Stratton put on a show in her NXT Women’s Championship match against Becky Lynch at the No Mercy premium live event last month, and even in a loss, she appeared to come out on top.

Stratton is just one of the talented competitors in the women’s division who has made great strides over the last year to get to the top and attain the women’s championship.

Tiffany Stratton with her hands up

Tiffany Stratton walks out to the crowd. (WWE)

Paul Heyman told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that some of the women on the main roster should be keeping a close watch on Stratton.

"Tiffany Stratton is someone that Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair and the main roster women better keep their eyes on because she’s another one who, if she continues on this path, is going to be a significant player in the future of this industry and leading the industry into the future," he said.

CARMELO HAYES VS BRON BREAKKER ON NXT MAY BE PREVIEW OF FUTURE WRESTLEMANIA MAIN EVENT, PAUL HEYMAN SAYS

Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 39

Paul Heyman watches Cody Rhodes wrestle Roman Reigns during WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium on April 2, 2023, in Inglewood, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

"I thought Tiffany Stratton not only held her own in the ring with Becky Lynch, I thought in the promos that she did with Becky Lynch she more than held her own as well. That’s no easy task for someone that hasn’t been on the main roster for a long time, let alone for any time."

"Tiffany held her own in a very tense situation with Becky Lynch and looked great doing it. And it wasn’t because Becky Lynch knew how to carry her through the segment. It was because Tiffany knew how to present herself, and she did it quite well – very impressive."

Paul Heyman in 2018

Paul Heyman (Rob Tringali/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

It’s unclear what’s next for Stratton after Lynch. But she will definitely become a main player sooner rather than later and will earn star power on whichever brand she winds up.

