WrestleMania 39 sees Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Rhea Ripley win championships on first night

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championship and Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship were the matches of the first night of WrestleMania 39.

The bad blood between Zayn and Owens and Jimmy and Jey Uso spilled over onto "The Grandest Stage of Them All." Multiple stunners, multiple splashes and even Owens going through one of the announcers’ tables was not enough to end this match early. The two teams were in a bitter dogfight until the very end.

Jimmy and Jey gained the advantage toward the final half of the match and even hit Owens with simultaneous superkicks followed by Uso Splashes in an attempt to pin Owens. It didn’t work. The two tried again to put Owens out once and for all with another two superkicks but Zayn got back into the match.

Owens connected with a suplex from the top rope on Jey Uso and tagged in Zayn, who immediately came in an hit with three Helluva Kicks.

Zayn then pinned Uso for the win. The longtime friends were now tag-team champions.

Ripley and Flair were in a fight for the ages.

The two would go after each other with a flurry of strikes and kicks. Ripley went for her finishing maneuver, the Riptide, early in the match but Flair countered with an incredible DDT.

At one point, Flair would go up for a moonsault off the top rope but Ripley got up to counter. Ripley flipped Flair with a suplex onto the champion’s face and bust the top of her nose open. But Flair would be able to eventually put Ripley on the ropes with her leg lock, but Ripley grabbed the rope to break the hold.

As the match progressed, Ripley knocked out Flair at the top rope and get her ready for the Riptide. Ripley completed it and slammed Flair home. She would cover Flair for the 1-2-3 and win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

It’s the first time Ripley will hold the SmackDown title. She was a one-time RAW Women’s Champion.

Here’s how the rest of the card played out.

Austin Theory defeated John Cena via pinfall to retain the United States Championship.

The Street Profits defeated Braun Strowman & Ricochet, Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders in the Men’s WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag-team match.

Seth Rollins defeated Logan Paul via pinfall in a singles match.

Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus defeated Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag-team match.

Rey Mysterio defeated Dominik Mysterio via pinfall.

Pat McAfee defeated The Miz via pinfall.