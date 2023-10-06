Carmelo Hayes vs Bron Breakker on NXT may be preview of future WrestleMania main event, Paul Heyman says

WWE will pull out all the stops for Tuesday’s NXT card.

Paul Heyman, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Asuka and Becky Lynch are all set to make an appearance in one way or another for one of the biggest episodes in the brand’s history. One of the bigger matches will be Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker renewing their rivalry, with a couple of legends in their corners.

Cena will be behind Hayes as Heyman announced he will be in Breakker's corner. Heyman, "The Wiseman" of The Bloodline, will be keeping a close eye on Breakker, Hayes and the other crop of talent who perform on NXT each week. Heyman told Fox News Digital in a recent interview he’s looking to see how the superstars will react in a bevy of circumstances.

Particularly, Heyman has his eyes on Breakker. The son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner is considered to be the next man up who will make an immediate impact on Raw or SmackDown in the future.

"Bron Breakker is authentic and what you see is what you get, and that seems to be a family trait. His father was the same way. His father was a frighteningly tough amateur wrestler and was quite the nut job in his time. And his uncle was also a fantastic college athlete who had a personality that could not be denied," Heyman said of Breakker’s background.

"So, what you see with Bron Breakker is authenticity. He’s not playing a character. He presents himself and what he is, is, super tough, legit athlete that has come to stake his claim in an industry where very few make it to the very top and even fewer get a chance to stay there. Bron Breakker checks every box.

"If you’re looking at a trajectory of where the industry is headed in the next 10 years and who will be carrying the industry in the next 10 years and who will be the WrestleMania main eventers in the next 10 years, and if Bron Breakker is not on the very top of your list, I would respectfully suggest you’re not analyzing the industry properly."

Heyman also sees another NXT star who will be alongside Breakker in carrying the industry in the next decade.

"Ironically enough, Carmelo Hayes. John Cena does not give of himself to just anybody," Heyman told Fox News Digital. "You have to earn his respect, and you have to earn his input, and you have to earn your privilege of collaborating with him, and Carmelo Hayes has certainly done that.

"A remarkably talented young man with great instincts and a huge personality and ridiculously charismatic in-ring presence who can hold his own in the ring with anybody from any roster at any time. If you’re looking at a potential WrestleMania main event for the future, this very well may be a preview of where the entire industry is headed in the next few years."

NXT has been on fire as of late and the numbers prove it. The show saw 857,000 average viewers in the P2+ demo and 289,000 average viewers in the 18-49 demo — both up more than 20% week over week and up more than 35% year over year. The show saw 107,000 average viewers in the 18-34 demo, up 95% year over year.

Tuesday's show will start at 8 p.m. ET.