WWE shares Hall of Fame details as WrestleMania 42 nears

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The WWE on Monday announced the location of the Hall of Fame induction ceremony as WrestleMania 42 gets set to take place in Las Vegas next month.

This year, the WWE will host the festivities at Dolby Live at Park MGM near the T-Mobile Arena. The event will occur on April 17 at midnight ET and 9 p.m. PT. In 2025, the event took place at the Fontainebleau Hotel.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The organization has announced four inductees so far.

Stephanie McMahon, A.J. Styles and the tag team duo known as Demolition, Ax and Smash, will be among those honored.

McMahon, the granddaughter of WWE co-founder Vincent J. McMahon and the daughter of former chairman Vince McMahon and wife of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, was announced as the first member of the class of 2026. She worked in the ring in various roles from performer to manager to commissioner and was the women’s champion at one point in her career.

Outside of the ring, McMahon served as the CEO and chairwoman briefly and the co-CEO with Nick Khan before she stepped away from WWE in January 2023. She is now the host of the "What’s Your Story?" podcast and has welcomed fans to various premium live events.

Styles’ in-ring career with WWE seemingly came to an end when he lost to Gunther at the Royal Rumble. His impact on pro wrestling goes far beyond a WWE ring. He was one of the handful of pro wrestlers who made a name for themselves outside of WWE when he was with Total Nonstop Action (TNA) wrestling. He was with the company until 2014.

He made his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble, setting himself up for dream matches against John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton and others. He ended his career as a two-time WWE champion, three-time United States champion, two-time tag team champion and an intercontinental champion. He was WWE’s 15th Grand Slam champion.

Demolition was one of the hottest tag teams in WWE in the 1990s. Ax and Smash were three-time tag team champions and hold the record for the most combined days as champions.

Tag teams have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as groups in three of the last four classes. Rick and Scott Steiner were inducted in 2022, the U.S. Express of Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham went into the Hall in 2024 and The Natural Disasters of Earthquake and Typhoon heard the call last year.

Pro wrestling fans can get presale access on March 9 at 1 p.m. ET with tickets being available for everyone beginning March 10 at the same time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WWE said additional inductees will be announced in the next few weeks.

WrestleMania 42 will take place at Allegiant Stadium on April 18 and 19.