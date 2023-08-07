WWE legend says Elon Musk can use her 'Tush Push' against Mark Zuckerberg in potential fight

As billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg hash out a time and place for their potential cage match, the Tesla CEO received some advice from a WWE Hall of Famer on Monday.

Torrie Wilson, who was inducted into the hallowed halls in 2019, told Musk on his platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that he can use one move from her wrestling package.

"Hey @elonmusk I’m retired from @WWE but would like to gift this finisher to you. It’s called the Tush Push. Please use it on Zuck," she wrote on X.

Wilson accompanied her post with an example of the "Tush Push." WWE legend Rikishi also used the move on his opponent, only his was called the "Stink Face."

Musk and Zuckerberg appeared to be trying to hash out an exact date for their potential mixed martial arts bout. Musk noted on Sunday night the date was "still in flux" due to a possible injury.

"I’m getting an MRI on my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. We will know this week," he wrote.

Musk’s response came after Zuckerberg commented on a Musk tweet, when the SpaceX founder said he has been bringing weights to lift to work with him, "preparing for the fight."

"I’m ready today," Zuckerberg said. "I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath."

Zuckerberg was seen with two of the top UFC fighters, Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski, during a training session, showing the seriousness of his training leading up to this potential bout.

Musk has been doing the same, recently being seen with computer scientist and Brazilian Jiu-jitsu black belt Lex Fridman. Musk also agreed to train with UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre over X in June.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.