Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WWE
Published

WWE legend says Elon Musk can use her 'Tush Push' against Mark Zuckerberg in potential fight

Torrie Wilson's advice came as Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg try to finalize their bout

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

As billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg hash out a time and place for their potential cage match, the Tesla CEO received some advice from a WWE Hall of Famer on Monday.

Torrie Wilson, who was inducted into the hallowed halls in 2019, told Musk on his platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that he can use one move from her wrestling package.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Torrie Wilson in 2017

TV Personality Torrie Wilson attends the 4th annual "Ante Up For A Cancer Free Generation Poker Tournament And Casino Night" at Sofitel Los Angeles At Beverly Hills on June 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

"Hey @elonmusk I’m retired from @WWE but would like to gift this finisher to you. It’s called the Tush Push. Please use it on Zuck," she wrote on X.

Wilson accompanied her post with an example of the "Tush Push." WWE legend Rikishi also used the move on his opponent, only his was called the "Stink Face."

Musk and Zuckerberg appeared to be trying to hash out an exact date for their potential mixed martial arts bout. Musk noted on Sunday night the date was "still in flux" due to a possible injury.

"I’m getting an MRI on my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. We will know this week," he wrote.

SUMMERSLAM 2023: ROMAN REIGNS RETAINS TITLE AFTER STUNNING TURN, IYO SKY CASHES IN ON BIANCA BELAIR

Torrie Wilson and Sable

 Wrestlers Torrie Wilson and Sable attend a press conference to promote Wrestlemania XX at Planet Hollywood March 11, 2004 in New York City. (Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Musk’s response came after Zuckerberg commented on a Musk tweet, when the SpaceX founder said he has been bringing weights to lift to work with him, "preparing for the fight."

"I’m ready today," Zuckerberg said. "I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath."

Zuckerberg was seen with two of the top UFC fighters, Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski, during a training session, showing the seriousness of his training leading up to this potential bout.

Elon Musk and Torrie Wilson

Elon Musk got advice from WWE legend Torrie Wilson. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Musk has been doing the same, recently being seen with computer scientist and Brazilian Jiu-jitsu black belt Lex Fridman. Musk also agreed to train with UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre over X in June.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.