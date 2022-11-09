WWE legend Torrie Wilson reveals one request she turned down in the ring: 'It just didn’t feel right'

Pro wrestling legend Torrie Wilson wowed WWE and World Championship Wrestling audiences during the height of her career, as she served as a valet for cruiserweight star Kidman and took part in high-profile storylines with Sable and Dawn Marie.

While Wilson was willing to do whatever it took to get to the top of the wrestling world – including participating in a storyline involving her father and Dawn Marie – she admitted in a recent interview with Generation Iron Fitness & Bodybuilding there was one request she stopped short of fulfilling.

"I was in an era that was very raunchy," Wilson explained when talking about having a good character and not worrying about doing "certain things" for a large number of social media followers.

"There were things I had to say ‘no’ to. They wanted me to paint, like what Sable did. Paint my boobs and walk out there naked. And I said, ‘no.’ There are certain things that I turned down that maybe could’ve gotten ahead with but it just didn’t feel right."

Wilson, 47, retired from full-time wrestling in 2008 but has made sporadic appearances for WWE over the last few years. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 and married her current husband Justin Tupper the same year.

Wilson also has a major competitive bodybuilding background. She won Miss Galaxy and was the Tri-Fitness Grace and Physique champion in 1998.

Outside the ring, she has previously been on the cover of FHM and Playboy magazine and had a relationship with former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez.