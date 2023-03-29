WWE legend John Cena approves of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark ‘you can’t see me’ taunt in historic win over Louisville

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark helped end a 30-year Final Four drought with her record-breaking performance in the Hawkeyes’ win over Louisville over the weekend, and now she has received John Cena’s approval after hitting his signature move.

Clark taunted her opponents with Cena’s classic "You can’t see me" gesture after making her sixth three-pointer of the night on Sunday.

The viral video eventually made its way onto the WWE legend’s timeline.

IOWA'S CAITLIN CLARK SETS RECORD WITH 41-POINT TRIPLE-DOUBLE, HITS JOHN CENA TAUNT

"Even if they could see you…they couldn’t guard you!" Cena wrote in a tweet. "Congrats on the historic performance [Clark] and to [Iowa] on advancing to the Final Four!"

Iowa moved onto the Final Four for the first time since 1993 with a 97-83 win over fifth-seeded Louisville as Clark finished with a historic 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

It was the 11th triple-double of her career and the 19th in NCAA Tournament history . She had the first 30- and 40-point triple-double in March Madness history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I dreamed of this moment as a little girl, to take a team to the Final Four and be in these moments and have confetti fall down on me," Clark said, via The Associated Press.

Iowa will face its biggest challenge yet when they take on the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

South Carolina advanced to its third consecutive national semifinals and fifth since 2015 and is looking to become the 10th team to go through a season unbeaten and the first to repeat as champions since UConn won four in a row from 2013-16.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.