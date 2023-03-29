Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

March Madness
Published

WWE legend John Cena approves of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark ‘you can’t see me’ taunt in historic win over Louisville

Clark had 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark helped end a 30-year Final Four drought with her record-breaking performance in the Hawkeyes’ win over Louisville over the weekend, and now she has received John Cena’s approval after hitting his signature move. 

Clark taunted her opponents with Cena’s classic "You can’t see me" gesture after making her sixth three-pointer of the night on Sunday. 

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, dribbles the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the fourth quarter in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 26, 2023 in Seattle.

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, dribbles the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the fourth quarter in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 26, 2023 in Seattle. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The viral video eventually made its way onto the WWE legend’s timeline. 

IOWA'S CAITLIN CLARK SETS RECORD WITH 41-POINT TRIPLE-DOUBLE, HITS JOHN CENA TAUNT

"Even if they could see you…they couldn’t guard you!" Cena wrote in a tweet. "Congrats on the historic performance [Clark] and to [Iowa] on advancing to the Final Four!" 

Iowa moved onto the Final Four for the first time since 1993 with a 97-83 win over fifth-seeded Louisville as Clark finished with a historic 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. 

It was the 11th triple-double of her career and the 19th in NCAA Tournament history. She had the first 30- and 40-point triple-double in March Madness history.

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, celebrates after defeating the Louisville Cardinals 97-83 in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 26, 2023 in Seattle.

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, celebrates after defeating the Louisville Cardinals 97-83 in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 26, 2023 in Seattle. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I dreamed of this moment as a little girl, to take a team to the Final Four and be in these moments and have confetti fall down on me," Clark said, via The Associated Press. 

Iowa will face its biggest challenge yet when they take on the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday night. 

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, reacts during the fourth quarter of the game against the Louisville Cardinals in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 26, 2023 in Seattle.

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, reacts during the fourth quarter of the game against the Louisville Cardinals in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 26, 2023 in Seattle. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

South Carolina advanced to its third consecutive national semifinals and fifth since 2015 and is looking to become the 10th team to go through a season unbeaten and the first to repeat as champions since UConn won four in a row from 2013-16. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.