Jey Uso chooses Gunther as WrestleMania 41 opponent with world heavyweight championship on the line

Jey Uso won the Royal Rumble and made a decision Monday night about which WWE championship he would contend for at WrestleMania 41 in more than two months.

WWE fans greeted Uso with cheers as they allowed him to move and groove with them for several minutes before Gunther emerged and put a damper on things.

"The Ring General" attacked Uso as he was vibing with fans, trying to make a statement.

As officials broke up the melee, Uso took the mic and announced who he was going for.

"Maybe I shouldn’t say this," Uso began while trying to get back up from the beatdown. "Me and you at WrestleMania!"

The crowd roared. Gunther came back down the ramp and tried to get a few more shots in, but Uso met him with a forearm of his own. Gunther was knocked off the apron, and Uso bounced off the ropes and flew over them to hit Gunther on the floor.

In a separate video, Gunther promised Uso "10 weeks of hell."

"What you saw out there — the selfish attempt from Jey Uso to ruin my legacy because I’m forced to step into the ring at WrestleMania," Gunther said. "He calls himself ‘Main Event.’ In reality, he’s midcard. He’s a clown. He’s there for the amusement of everybody out there. He’s definitely not in my league."

Gunther has held the world heavyweight title since August, when he defeated Damian Priest at SummerSlam. His rivalry with Uso goes back a few weeks.

Uso challenged Gunther for the title at Saturday Night’s Main Event in January but came up short.

Uso has never beaten Gunther on live TV in a singles match. Uso was a part of a six-man tag-team match with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods last year when they defeated Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Since then, Kingston and Woods separated from Big E and Gunther and Kaiser split from Vinci.

With one title match set, the Elimination Chamber in March will determine who faces Cody Rhodes for the undisputed WWE championship.

Elimination Chamber is set for March 1. WrestleMania 41 is scheduled for April 19-20.