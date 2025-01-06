John Cena's farewell tour begins with major announcement on RAW's Netflix premiere

John Cena’s WWE farewell tour began with a big announcement and an even bigger prediction.

Cena shocked the Intuit Dome crowd during "Raw’s" Netflix premiere on Monday night, as they went into a frenzy when his walk-out music played.

While thanking the Los Angeles crowd for everything they’ve done for him over the years, he announced that he would be heading to Royal Rumble 2025, becoming the famed match’s first entrant.

The match, which is scheduled for Feb. 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, is one that Cena does not just want to compete in.

"I’m going to win the Royal Rumble," he told the crowd.

Now, Cena did mention there would be a better chance he wins an Academy Award than becoming a 17-time WWE Champion, which would be a record.

However, if he were to win the Royal Rumble, he would automatically get a world championship match at WrestleMania 41, giving him a shot at WWE history.

So, as Cena always says, never give up. It might be unlikely, but he seems determined to go out with a bang in his final year.

It is unclear just how many events Cena will be participating in this year, but his recent appearances have hinted at a pretty hefty schedule in the coming months.

The 47-year-old is a 16-time WWE champion who is bound for the Hall of Fame after his retirement.

Cena was just one of the special guest appearances on "Raw," as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson opened the festivities before his cousin, Roman Reigns, defeated Solo Sikoa to be named the one and only "Tribal Chief." The current undisputed WWE champion, Cody Rhodes, also flew into the ring in suit and tie to help clear out the madness in that match.

The Undertaker rode in on a motorcycle after Rhea Ripley won the women's world title belt from Liv Morgan, and Chief Content Officer Triple H made a speech in front of the sold-out crowd and millions watching around the globe.

This new era of WWE on Netflix saw all the stops pulled out on Night 1, and Cena made sure to proclaim his goal for 2025 in the process.

