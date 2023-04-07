WWE apologizes for using clip of Auschwitz concentration camp in WrestleMania promo

World Wrestling Entertainment has issued an apology for using a shot of an Auschwitz concentration camp in a promo during WrestleMania last weekend.

A video highlighting the feud between Rey and Dominik Mysterio — a real-life father and son — used a clip of one of the camps.

In the promo, Dominik said he "served hard time" in prison, playing into the storyline in which he beat up his father on Christmas and was arrested.

Shots of barbed wire and a jail cell were used before it panned to a shot of the camp.

"We had no knowledge of what was depicted," WWE said in a statement. "As soon as we learned, it was removed immediately."

The clip has since been revised.

"The fact that Auschwitz image was used to promote a WWE match is hard to call ‘an editing mistake’," the Auschwitz Memorial tweeted earlier this week, "Exploiting the site that became a symbol of enormous human tragedy is shameless and insults the memory of all victims of Auschwitz."

Auschwitz was the largest of Germany's Nazi concentration camps, where an estimated 1.1 million people were killed.