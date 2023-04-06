Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WWE
Published

Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 39 win over Cody Rhodes leaves young fan shocked: 'This is bulls---!'

Reigns defeated Rhodes with the help of Solo Sikoa

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

One young fan may have underscored just how Cody Rhodes supporters felt about watching their guy lose to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Reigns and Rhodes at an epic match at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday night. At the end, Solo Sikoa – who was ejected earlier in the match – used his signature Samoan Spike finishing maneuver on Rhodes and allowed Reigns to capitalize and eventually win the match.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Solo Siko, wearing a hooded jacket, and Cody Rhodes, right, and Roman Reigns  during Wrestlemania Night 2 at SoFi Stadium April 2, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Solo Siko, wearing a hooded jacket, and Cody Rhodes, right, and Roman Reigns  during Wrestlemania Night 2 at SoFi Stadium April 2, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

A young man, who likely stayed up late on a school night to root for Rhodes to go over Reigns and "finish the story," was seen really upset in a video posted to social media. The young fan’s father released his own confetti to celebrate Reigns’ win much to the chagrin of his son.

"This is bulls---!" the fan exclaimed.

TYRUS TO DEFEND NWA CHAMPIONSHIP AS PRO WRESTLER ATTEMPTS TO BRING COMMUNITY TOGETHER AFTER MASS SHOOTING

On the "Monday Night Raw" after WrestleMania, Rhodes would appear to confront Reigns and asked for a rematch for the title. Reigns and Paul Heyman declined. Rhodes demanded that he fought Reigns in some way to earn some redemption he could hang his hat on.

Roman Reigns, center, holds up his WWE heavyweight and universal championship belts after defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39, Sunday, April 2, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Roman Reigns, center, holds up his WWE heavyweight and universal championship belts after defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39, Sunday, April 2, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (WWE via AP)

Roman Reigns celebrates the win during Wrestlemania Night 2 at SoFi Stadium.

Roman Reigns celebrates the win during Wrestlemania Night 2 at SoFi Stadium. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Reigns and Heyman agreed to a tag-team match with Sikoa. Rhodes had to choose a partner who participated at WrestleMania over the course of the two days, and if they lost the match, the partner would be barred from challenging Reigns for the championship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brock Lesnar came out and chose to partner with Rhodes – or so it seemed. Before the match started later in the night, Lesnar turned on Rhodes sparking the next feud.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.