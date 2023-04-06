Expand / Collapse search
Auschwitz Memorial calls WWE 'shameless' after promo image appears to show concentration camp

Auschwitz slammed WWE in a tweet

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The WWE came under scrutiny on Wednesday when fans alleged that the company had used imagery from the Auschwitz concentration camp in a promo for one of its wrestlers, Dominik Mysterio.

The image was shown on Saturday ahead of the first night of WrestleMania 39 to hype up the match between Dominik Mysterio and his father, Rey. Dominik Mysterio’s storyline revolves around him going to jail for beating up his dad on Christmas.

Visitors are seen inside the former Auschwitz I camp in Oswiecim, Poland, on January 27, 2023.

Visitors are seen inside the former Auschwitz I camp in Oswiecim, Poland, on January 27, 2023. (Artur Widak/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The "Prison Dom" moniker took off in WWE circles and helped build his persona.

However, fans watching WrestleMania pointed out that WWE may have used images from Auschwitz to build the hype around the match between the Mysterio family.

Auschwitz Memorial commented on the allegations in a tweet.

A watchtower and barb wired fence at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz Birkenau II during the 78th Anniversary of Auschwitz - Birkenau Liberation and International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Brzezinka, Poland, on January 27, 2023.

A watchtower and barb wired fence at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz Birkenau II during the 78th Anniversary of Auschwitz - Birkenau Liberation and International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Brzezinka, Poland, on January 27, 2023. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"The fact that Auschwitz image was used to promote a WWE match is hard to call ‘an editing mistake’. Exploiting the site that became a symbol of enormous human tragedy is shameless and insults the memory of all victims of Auschwitz," the museum tweeted.

WWE didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The match took place later Saturday night. Rey Mysterio defeated his son after riding into the ring in a lowrider driven by Snoop Dogg. Mysterio initially came out to Eddie Guerrero’s ring music in honor of his late friend. Rey Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday.

It was announced Monday that Endeavor had signed an agreement with WWE to form a new, publicly listed company that will house UFC and WWE under one roof. 

It was announced Monday that Endeavor had signed an agreement with WWE to form a new, publicly listed company that will house UFC and WWE under one roof.  (WWE via AP)

The controversy comes on the heels of the sale to Endeavor Holdings Group for more than $9 billion.

