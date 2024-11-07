WWE announces location of 2025 Elimination Chamber premium live event

WWE announced on Friday the 2025 Elimination Chamber premium live event will take place in Toronto as the company continues to make an international impact.

The event will be held at the Rogers Centre – the home of the Toronto Blue Jays. It will take place on March 1, 2025.

"Canada is an amazing place to host our biggest Premium Live Events, with its passionate fans and rich history that spans decades," WWE chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque said in a news relesae. "On the heels of a record-breaking Money In The Bank this past July, we are excited to return to Toronto for an even larger event in 2025."

The Elimination Chamber is usually the penultimate premium live event before WrestleMania. In February, the event was held in Perth, Australia.

The announcement came on the heels of record viewership in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.

The company said the event saw a 28% viewership increase from last year’s event. It was also the sixth Crown Jewel event that was sold out at Mohammed Abd Arena in Riyadh.

The event's success put an exclamation point on a highly successful run overseas for WWE. The company has held premium live events in Australia, France, Scotland, Canada and Germany so far this year. Crown Jewel was the second event in Saudi Arabia and Survivor Series: War Games will be in Canada at the end of this month.

Additionally, WWE announced the RAW and SmackDown brands will have an international schedule as well. Belgium, Austria, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, England and Northern Ireland will have Road to WrestleMania events in 2025. WrestleMania 41 takes place on April 19 and 20 in Las Vegas.