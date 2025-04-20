WrestleMania 41 sees new champions crowned and 1 shocking betrayal

WrestleMania 41 Night 1 proved to bring a lot of fire and emotion to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday night and was the perfect preview of how intense Night 2 will be.

The first night crowned three new champions and saw only one competitor retain their title.

Paul Heyman also blew everyone away with an epic turn against the two people who he claimed to have loved the most.

Read below for the quick results for the night that was.

Jey Uso def. Gunther for World Heavyweight Championship

Jey Uso got Gunther to tap out in a sleeper hold and picked up the World Heavyweight Championship. Uso needed to survive several chops and a body splash before he hit three frog splashes and a spear on Gunther to stun him.

The New Day def. War Raiders for World Tag Team Championship

The New Day were back on top of the tag-team division as they won the World Tag Team Championship over the War Raiders. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston’s veteran ring presence was a key factor in the match.

Jade Cargill def. Naomi

Jade Cargill controlled the match against Naomi from the beginning and put the final nail in the coffin over their monthslong feud.

Jacob Fatu def. LA Knight for United States Championship

He needed two moonsaults after getting hit with a BFT, but Jacob Fatu was triumphant in the first WrestleMania match of his career. He defeated LA Knight to become the United States champion.

El Grande Americano def. Rey Fenix

El Grande Americano made an impact at WrestleMania 41 with a win over Rey Fenix. He taunted El Hijo del Vikingo, who was ring side for the match as WWE Chief Content Office Paul Levesque announced the company purchased Mexico’s AAA promotion. Fenix was thrust into the match after Rey Mysterio was injured.

Tiffany Stratton def. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship

If anyone’s time is now, it’s Tiffany Stratton’s. She made that clear on Saturday night with a victory over Charlotte Flair. The hard-fought battle closed the first chapter in what is sure to be a long history between two of the top female stars in WWE.

Seth Rollins def. Roman Reigns, CM Punk

Paul Heyman played a pivotal role in how the triple-threat match between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and CM Punk played out. In the end, it was Heyman raising Rollins’ hand as the winner. He left the entire WWE Universe stunned.