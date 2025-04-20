Expand / Collapse search
WrestleMania

WrestleMania 41 sees new champions crowned and 1 shocking betrayal

Jey Uso became a world champion while Paul Heyman turned his back on his friends

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
WWE fans trickle into Allegiant Stadium for WrestleMania 41 Video

WWE fans trickle into Allegiant Stadium for WrestleMania 41

WWE fans begin to enter Allegiant Stadium for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS – WrestleMania 41 Night 1 proved to bring a lot of fire and emotion to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday night and was the perfect preview of how intense Night 2 will be.

The first night crowned three new champions and saw only one competitor retain their title.

Paul Heyman also blew everyone away with an epic turn against the two people who he claimed to have loved the most.

Read below for the quick results for the night that was.

Jey Uso def. Gunther for World Heavyweight Championship

Jey Uso with the title

Jey Uso celebrates his win during WrestleMania 41 Saturday at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Andrew Timms/WWE via Getty Images)

Jey Uso got Gunther to tap out in a sleeper hold and picked up the World Heavyweight Championship. Uso needed to survive several chops and a body splash before he hit three frog splashes and a spear on Gunther to stun him.

The New Day def. War Raiders for World Tag Team Championship

New Day stands tall

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, of the New Day, celebrate their win during WrestleMania 41 Saturday at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Craig Melvin/WWE via Getty Images)

The New Day were back on top of the tag-team division as they won the World Tag Team Championship over the War Raiders. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston’s veteran ring presence was a key factor in the match.

Jade Cargill def. Naomi

Jade Cargill lays the beatdown

Jade Cargill in action against Naomi during WrestleMania 41 Saturday at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images)

Jade Cargill controlled the match against Naomi from the beginning and put the final nail in the coffin over their monthslong feud.

Jacob Fatu def. LA Knight for United States Championship

Jacob Fatu celebrates

Jacob Fatu celebrates his win during WrestleMania 41 Saturday at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images)

He needed two moonsaults after getting hit with a BFT, but Jacob Fatu was triumphant in the first WrestleMania match of his career. He defeated LA Knight to become the United States champion.

El Grande Americano def. Rey Fenix

El Grande Americano on the top

El Grande Americano celebrates after defeating Rey Fenix, not pictured, during their match in WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

El Grande Americano made an impact at WrestleMania 41 with a win over Rey Fenix. He taunted El Hijo del Vikingo, who was ring side for the match as WWE Chief Content Office Paul Levesque announced the company purchased Mexico’s AAA promotion. Fenix was thrust into the match after Rey Mysterio was injured.

Tiffany Stratton def. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship

Tiffany Stratton holds the belt

Tiffany Stratton holds up her championship belt before her WWE Women's Championship match against Charlotte Flair, not pictured, in WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

If anyone’s time is now, it’s Tiffany Stratton’s. She made that clear on Saturday night with a victory over Charlotte Flair. The hard-fought battle closed the first chapter in what is sure to be a long history between two of the top female stars in WWE.

Seth Rollins def. Roman Reigns, CM Punk

Paul Heyman raises Seth Rollins' hand

Paul Heyman raises Seth Rollins' hand after Rollins' Triple Threat match victory over CM Punk and Roman Reigns, both not pictured, during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Paul Heyman played a pivotal role in how the triple-threat match between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and CM Punk played out. In the end, it was Heyman raising Rollins’ hand as the winner. He left the entire WWE Universe stunned.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.