Cody Rhodes talks WWE Hall of Fame, makes case for brother's enshrinement

The WWE Hall of Fame will feature an illustrious 2025 class which will be inducted during WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas on April 18.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, The National Disasters tag team (Earthquake and Typhoon) and, for the first time, an Immortal Moment. The match between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13 will be enshrined.

Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes will be in the city to prepare for his title defense against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Rhodes, a future Hall of Famer himself, talked to Fox News Digital about current WWE stars who should be enshrined immediately once their careers are over.

"I feel like there are certain people who should immediately go into the Hall of Fame when they’re done wrestling, and love him, hate him or indifferent, John Cena would check a box as somebody who should immediately go into the Hall of Fame. Also, Randy Orton should check a box as somebody who should immediately go into the Hall of Fame," Rhodes said.

He also made a case for his brother, Dustin.

Dustin Rhodes, as he is known in pro wrestling circles, was mostly known in WWE as Goldust. The character was a top midcard performer during the WWE’s Attitude Era whose character was completely different from his father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes.

Dustin Rhodes had multiple stints in WWE, holding the Intercontinental Championship three times and the Hardcore Championship seven times. He was also a three-time tag-team champion. He also had stints with TNA Wrestling, World Championship Wrestling and is currently an All Elite Wrestling competitor.

"And I’ve oftentimes said my brother. I feel like he had more if an important role in the Attitude Era and moving forward," Cody Rhodes told Fox News Digital. "And I think he’s extremely talented. I think I’d like to see that not just because I believe he deserves it, which he does, but I’d love to see the family just more added. The Hall of Fame doesn’t mean the same to everybody if that makes any sense. To my family, the Hall of Fame is the thing – the title and then the Hall of Fame."

"My dad going in was such a huge deal. So, I’d love to see him joined by my brother. But yeah, Randy is somebody I’ve been thinking about a lot too. We got a lot of hopefully future Hall of Famers with us."

Rhodes, who spoke to Fox News Digital on behalf of WWE's partnership with Clash of Clans, will be in the main event of WrestleMania for the third straight year.