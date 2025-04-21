WrestleMania 41 features John Cena's history-making moment, Becky Lynch return and more

Expand / Collapse search
Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
LAS VEGAS – When WrestleMania 41 Night 2 came to a close on Sunday night, the event saw four new champions crowned and at least one superstar retaining their title.

Epic WrestleMania moments were made and some stars’ debuts will have them remembering it for the rest of their lives.

Most importantly, John Cena was in the house to do battle with Cody Rhodes in the marquee event of the weekend. Read below to see how the night played out.

WRESTLEMANIA 41 SEES NEW CHAMPIONS CROWNED AND 1 SHOCKING BETRAYAL

Iyo Sky def. Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley for Women’s World Championship

Iyo Sky celebrates

Iyo Sky celebrates after defeating  Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley to retain the Women's World Championship title during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Iyo Sky’s aerial assaults proved to be too much for her opponents Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripely as the three started the second night of WrestleMania with a pure classic. Sky pinned Belair to retain the championship.

Drew McIntyre def. Damian Priest in Sin City Street Fight

Drew McIntyre glares

Drew McIntyre is introduced prior to the Sin City Street Fight against Damian Priest during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Drew McIntyre vowed to get his revenge on Damian Priest and he delivered on that promise. He put Priest through two tables and completed a Claymore on his head. IT was a vicious match and McIntyre proved to be worthy enough for the win.

Dominik Mysterio def. Finn Balor, Bron Breakker and Penta for Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio celebrates

Dominik Mysterio celebrates after defeating Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Balor to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.   (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dominik Mysterio stunned the WWE Universe when he pinned Finn Balor to win the Intercontinental Championship. It was an epic win that was sure to send a ripple effect throughout the Judgment Day stable.

Randy Orton def. Joe Hendry

Randy Orton RKOs Joe Hendry

Randy Orton (R) in action against Joe Hendry during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Joe Hendry answered Randy Orton’s open challenge as the "Legend Killer" was left without an opponent for WrestleMania. The TNA world champion quickly learned why Orton is one of the best to ever perform in the ring.

Logan Paul def. AJ Styles

Logan Paul teases AJ Styles

Logan Paul in action against AJ Styles during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Logan Paul made another moment for social media with a victory over A.J. Styles. Paul took advantage of Styles’ interaction with Karrion Kross on the outside and put Styles through the Paulverizer. Styles refused Kross’ pleas to use brass knuckles on Paul. It ultimately cost him the match.

Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria def. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s World Tag Team Championship

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria

 Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria celebrate their win during WrestleMania 41 Sunday at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Andrew Timms/WWE via Getty Images)

Becky Lynch made an epic return to WWE, teaming up with Lyra Valkyria to defeat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for tag-team gold. Valkyria became a double champion with the win in her WrestleMania debut. Lynch was in her first action since last WrestleMania.

John Cena def. Cody Rhodes for Undisputed WWE Championship

John Cena enters WrestleMania 41

John Cena is introduced prior to his match against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

John Cena made history by capturing the 17th WWE championship of his career, surpassing Ric Flair’s mark. Cena used every trick in the book to defeat Cody Rhodes and it worked. He will leave Allegiant Stadium the victory and one of the greatest WWE stars of all-time.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.