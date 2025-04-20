John Cena uses dirty tactics to beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, wins historic 17th WWE title

There was a palpable difference in the way John Cena entered his WrestleMania 41 match against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship on Sunday night.

No colors, no hustle, loyalty and respect and nothing that represented what Cena had built in WWE for his entire career. Instead, it was black and white. It was just John Cena and his pursuit of a 17th WWE championship.

Cena’s music shook Allegiant Stadium as he walked toward the ring. He held up a towel behind him that read, "the last time is now." Boos rained down from the rafters as if the Las Vegas Raiders blew a playoff game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He may not have wanted any part of Rhodes in the beginning of the match, avoiding entanglements and waiting for the right moment to strike. He did things a typical Cena didn’t do – big boots, stiff clotheslines and mudhole stomps.

The match turned into a dogfight. Rhodes and Cena going punch for punch in a rivalry that brewed since Cena aligned with The Rock at Elimination Chamber.

The fans? Split. Dueling chants of "Let’s go Cena" and "Cena sucks" rang out throughout the stadium.

Cena at one point couldn’t help himself. He tried the Five Knuckle Shuffle but got caught with a poke in the eye from Rhodes. The tables turned. Rhodes hit a Disaster Kick and a Cody Cutter.

Cena caught Rhodes with an Attitude Adjustment. After a near fall, Cena then tapped into the Five Knuckle Shuffle. An Attitude Adjustment from the top rope was not enough. Not yet.

The match wore on. The crowd was loud. Rhodes played into them and Cena caught him with his finisher and then an STFU submission. Rhodes wouldn’t quit.

JEY USO WELCOMES WWE FANS TO 'YEET ERA' AFTER WRESTLEMANIA 41 WIN

The ref went down and when Rhodes took control, there was no one to count his pin.

Cena tried to get a little dirty when he exposed the ring post. He hit an Attitude Adjustment. The ref woke up and counted one, two — nope!

Out of nowhere, Travis Scott’s music blared. Scott left Rhodes with a black eye at the end of Elimination Chamber and wanted more. Rhodes got wise and turned the tables on Cena. Just as the ref was going to count the pin, Scott took the ref out of the ring. Rhodes challenged Scott to get in the ring and the two stared each other down. Scott tried for a slap but Rhodes hit him with the Cross Rhodes.

Cena took the title and tried to hit Rhodes with hit. They tussled and Rhodes took it. He threatened to hit Cena and Cena begged him. He couldn’t do it.

Cena low blowed Rhodes and hit him with that title.

It was Cena’s time. He pinned Rhodes and solidified his record-setting 17th title.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rhodes' first title reign ends more than a year after he beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.