Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair put on instant classic at WrestleMania 41

The first match of WrestleMania 41 Night 2 featured tremendous star power in Iyo Sky, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a triple-threat match for the Women’s World Championship.

Fans were treated to an incredible match that featured several near-falls and an epic battle that could have gone either way.

Sky was in the right place at the right time and retained her title with a pin on Belair.

Each superstar received a huge pop as they walked down the ramp and entered the ring for their title match. Energy filled Allegiant Stadium as Sky delivered the first slap to Ripley. The high-flying acrobatics started the match, which then moved to more powerhouse styles between Ripley and Belair.

Sky got off the first pin attempt when she used each leg to drop Ripley and Belair at the same time. It was only a two count. The action moved to the outside where Sky took control and hit a moonsault from the middle rope.

Belair put her athletic prowess on display with three consecutive suplexes on Sky. It was enough to turn the loud boos into cheers for a few seconds. Belair and Ripley then took out Sky on the outside and turned to each other to try and finish the match. As Sky tried to sneak a risky move from the top rope, Ripley avoided it and set her up for a Razor’s Edge into Belair.

All three competitors were giving it their absolute all to start what could be one of the biggest nights in WWE’s history. The fans in return chanted "This is awesome."

Sky hit a springboard leg drop and got the fans going wild. But Belair hit her with a spear. Ripley came back into the picture after Belair’s 450 splash on Sky, hitting her with a Riptide. She received only a two count.

A tormented Ripley attempted a Riptide on Sky, but it was reversed into a DDT. As soon as Sky thought she had the upper hand, she was kicked in the head. Ripley went up for a Riptide from the middle ropes but Sky countered. Ripley got a leg up before Sky could complete her moonsault attempt. Belair came back into the fold and nailed Sky with a KOD. Ripley, at the last second, was able to break up Belair’s pin attempt.

There was seemingly no end in sight as Ripley and Belair threw contentious blows at each other.

Belair was able to get a second to hit Ripley with a KOD. But as she pinned her, Sky nailed a moonsault on both of them.

Sky pinned Belair for the stunning win and a bit of redemption after losing the women's title to Bayley at last year's WrestleMania.