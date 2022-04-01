WrestleMania 38: Day 1 and Day 2 matches, how to watch and more

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WrestleMania 38 is set to be a two-night affair at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday and Sunday with some of the biggest names in pro wrestling set to square off.

It’s the third consecutive time WrestleMania will be broadcast across two days. In 2020, the event was held behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last year it was held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Fla., with limited capacity.

It’s the fourth time WrestleMania will be held in Texas. X-Seven, WrestleMania 25 and WrestleMania 32 were also held in the Lone Star State. WrestleMania 32 was also held at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The first night will be main-evented by the match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, who won the Royal Rumble match. The second night will be headlined by Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in a WWE Championship unification match.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin is also set to appear to address Kevin Owens at some point during the event.

Read below for the complete Day 1 and Day 2 cards.

Day 1, April 2

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch will attempt to defend her WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair.

Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

The Mysterios will take on The Miz and celebrity Logan Paul in a tag-team match

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin (with Madcap Moss)

Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin will look to settle their rivalry in a singles match.

The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

Jey and Jimmy Uso will look to defend their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship against Shinsuke Nakumara and Rick Boogs

The New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland (with Butch)

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston will look to get an edge on Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

Seth Rollins vs. TBA

Seth Rollins was thrust into a WrestleMania match thanks to Vince McMahon. His opponent is unclear but has been very heavily speculated.

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey won the Royal Rumble match in her return to WWE. She will look to claim the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Day 2, April 3

Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Rhipley & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler

The fatal four-way tag-team match will be for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville have been ribbing each other ever since the Royal Rumble. The two will go head-to-head in an Anything Goes match.

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

The SmackDown broadcaster gets a shot at Austin Theory in a singles match

RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

The triple threat tag-team match will be for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Edge vs. A.J. Styles

Two of the best pro wrestlers in the industry will go head-to-head.

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

Bobby Lashley and Omos will square off in a battle of two of the largest men in the WWE Universe.

Brock Lesnar (WWE Champ) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Champion)

The biggest rivalry in WWE will come to a head on Sunday night to unify the WWE championships.

Other info

Dates: April 2-3, 2022

Watch: Peacock

Times: 8 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas