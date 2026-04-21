2026 FIFA World Cup: Every Winner Since 1930, From Uruguay to Argentina in 2022

Only seven countries have ever won the men's FIFA World Cup. Will we see one of those teams do it again this summer, or will a new nation join that elite few?
On June 11, the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup — which will be broadcast on FOX Sports' family of networks — will commence in what's the first time that the United States is a host country (there will also be games played in Canada and Mexico) for the Men's World Cup since 1994.
While pondering whether Lionel Messi and Argentina — which won both the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup and 2024 Copa América — have one more thriller in them or Kylian Mbappé and France can finish the job after a crushing loss to Argentina in the 2022 title game or if the United States can go on a deep run, here are the all-time winners of the FIFA Men's World Cup:
Brazil (Five-time champions): 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002
Germany (Four-time champions): 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014
Italy (Four-time champions): 1934, 1938, 1982, 2006
Argentina (Three-time champions): 1978, 1986, 2022
France: (Two-time champions): 1998, 2018
Uruguay: (Two-time champions): 1930, 1950
Spain: 2010
England: 1966
1930: Uruguay (Host Country)
1934: Italy (Host Country)
1938: Italy
1950: Uruguay
1954: West Germany
1958: Brazil
1962: Brazil
1966: England (Host Country)
1970: Brazil
1974: West Germany (Host Country)
1978: Argentina (Host Country)
1982: Italy
1986: Argentina
1990: West Germany
1994: Brazil
1998: France (Host Country)
2002: Brazil
2006: Italy
2010: Spain
2014: Germany
2018: France
2022: Argentina
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How To Watch The 2026 FIFA World Cup
The World Cup will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports apps. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).