2026 FIFA World Cup: Every Winner Since 1930, From Uruguay to Argentina in 2022

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Only seven countries have ever won the men's FIFA World Cup. Will we see one of those teams do it again this summer, or will a new nation join that elite few?

On June 11, the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup — which will be broadcast on FOX Sports' family of networks — will commence in what's the first time that the United States is a host country (there will also be games played in Canada and Mexico) for the Men's World Cup since 1994.

While pondering whether Lionel Messi and Argentina — which won both the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup and 2024 Copa América — have one more thriller in them or Kylian Mbappé and France can finish the job after a crushing loss to Argentina in the 2022 title game or if the United States can go on a deep run, here are the all-time winners of the FIFA Men's World Cup:

Brazil (Five-time champions): 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002

Germany (Four-time champions): 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014

Italy (Four-time champions): 1934, 1938, 1982, 2006

Argentina (Three-time champions): 1978, 1986, 2022

France: (Two-time champions): 1998, 2018

Uruguay: (Two-time champions): 1930, 1950

Spain: 2010

England: 1966

1938: Italy

1950: Uruguay

1962: Brazil

1970: Brazil

1974: West Germany (Host Country)

1982: Italy

1986: Argentina

1990: West Germany

1994: Brazil

2002: Brazil

2006: Italy

2014: Germany

2018: France

2022: Argentina

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