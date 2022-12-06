Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The World Cup
Published

World Cup 2022: Morocco shocks Spain in Round of 16, advance to quarterfinals for first time

Morocco defeated Spain via penalties

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Morocco stunned soccer fans when they finished first in Group F over Croatia and Belgium and on Tuesday jaws dropped again when the North African country eliminated Spain from the World Cup.

Morocco kept Spain at bay through regulation and extra time. Spain took 13 shots, including one on goal, but failed to get the ball into the net. Even a shot from Pablo Sarabia on the right side of the 6-yard box hit the post. It would underscore the rest of the match for Spain.

The two nations went into penalties,

Abdelhamid Sabiri, Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi would score in penalties while goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made two key saves on Spain’s shots with one hitting the post.

Hakimi put the final ball in the net for the finishing touch on Spain.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings