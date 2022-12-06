World Cup 2022: Morocco shocks Spain in Round of 16, advance to quarterfinals for first time

Morocco stunned soccer fans when they finished first in Group F over Croatia and Belgium and on Tuesday jaws dropped again when the North African country eliminated Spain from the World Cup.

Morocco kept Spain at bay through regulation and extra time. Spain took 13 shots, including one on goal, but failed to get the ball into the net. Even a shot from Pablo Sarabia on the right side of the 6-yard box hit the post. It would underscore the rest of the match for Spain.

The two nations went into penalties,

Abdelhamid Sabiri, Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi would score in penalties while goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made two key saves on Spain’s shots with one hitting the post.

Hakimi put the final ball in the net for the finishing touch on Spain.

