The World Cup
Published

World Cup 2022: What to know about the second slate of quarterfinal matches

Morocco-Portugal and France-England can be seen on FOX

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The World Cup’s quarterfinal matches Saturday will see three of the top teams on the planet and one Cinderella go at it in hopes of making the semifinals. Fans can tune into FOX to watch all the coverage, starting at 9 a.m. ET.

It’s been a dream tournament for Morocco, and it will have to go up against Portugal, which has been mired in controversy over Cristiano Ronaldo’s benching. Morocco played stingy defense against Spain and defeated the 2010 champions in penalties. Defense will be key again against Portugal.

England and France will feature some of the top stars among the top-flight soccer leagues in Europe. Harry Kane, Jordan Pickford and Bukayo Saka will lead England, while Kylian Mbappé, Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris will try to lift the French into the semifinals.

Here’s what you need to know about the matches.

How to watch Morocco vs. Portugal

The quarterfinals match between Morocco and Portugal can be seen on FOX. The coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET with the match starting at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can also tune in here for the action.

How to watch France vs. England

The quarterfinals match between France and England can be seen on FOX after Morocco and Portugal. The match begins at 2 p.m. ET. Fans can also tune in here for the action.

Who are Morocco's players to know?

Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stops a penalty shot by Spain's Sergio Busquets during a penalty shootout in a World Cup round of 16 soccer match at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stops a penalty shot by Spain's Sergio Busquets during a penalty shootout in a World Cup round of 16 soccer match at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Morocco got a big game from goalkeeper Yassine Bounou against Spain and will need him more than ever against Portugal. Three Moroccan players have one goal. Somebody is going to need to break through.

Who are Portugal's players to know?

Gonçalo Ramos of Portugal celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal and his third to make the score 5-0 during a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 round of 16 match against Switzerland at Lusail Stadium Dec. 6, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar.

Gonçalo Ramos of Portugal celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal and his third to make the score 5-0 during a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 round of 16 match against Switzerland at Lusail Stadium Dec. 6, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar. (Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo whenever he enters the match, but it was Gonçalo Ramos who made an impact in Ronaldo's absence. Ramos scored a hat trick against Switzerland and is hungry for more.

Who are England's players to know?

England got through Senegal with relative ease and now has a match against the 2018 champions. Kane, Saka and Jordan Henderson will be key in this match against France.

Who are France's players to know?

France's Kylian Mbappé celebrates after scoring against Australia during a World Cup Group D match against Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Nov. 22, 2022. 

France's Kylian Mbappé celebrates after scoring against Australia during a World Cup Group D match against Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Nov. 22, 2022.  (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Mbappe is a big goal-scoring threat for France and is leading the Golden Boot race. Giroud will be key in this match too. Coming through against England will give France some major momentum.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

