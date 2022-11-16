Expand / Collapse search
The World Cup
Published

World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Spain

Spain is in Group E with Costa Rica, Germany and Japan

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Spain won the World Cup in 2010 and since then has had lackluster performances in the biggest tournament in sports.

The team didn’t make it out of the group stage in 2014 and only made it to the Round of 16 in 2018. It could be on the outside looking in this year as the team is plagued with a tough group in Germany, Costa Rica and Japan.

Spain had four draws in the UEFA Euro and finished in the semifinals. In World Cup qualifiers this year, Spain won six of their eight matches – led by Ferran Torres and goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Midfielder Rodri of Spain National team and Midfielder Kristoffer Olsson of Sweden National team in action during UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifiers match - Sweden v. Spain at Friends Arena on October 15, 2019, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Who is on Spain’s World Cup roster?

  • GK Unai Simon
  • GK Robert Sanchez
  • GK David Raya
  • MF Sergio Busquets
  • MF Rodri
  • MF Gavi
  • MF Carlos Soler
  • MF Marcos Llorente
  • MF Pedri
  • MF Koke
  • D Danie Carvajal
  • D Cesar Azpilicueta
  • D Eric Garcia
  • D Hugo Guillamon
  • D Pau Torres
  • D Aymeric Laporte
  • D Jordi Alba
  • D Jose Gya
  • F Ferran Torres
  • F Nico Williams
  • F Yeremi Pino
  • F Alvaro Morata
  • F Marco Asensio
  • F Pablo Sarabia
  • F Dani Olmo
  • F Ansu Fati

Whom does Spain play in the World Cup?

Spain is in Group E in the World Cup. The team will play Costa Rica on Nov. 23, Germany on Nov. 27 and Japan on Dec. 1.

