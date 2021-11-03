Woman killed in Henry Ruggs DUI crash named in police report, witnesses recall attempts to save her from wreck

The 23-year-old woman killed in a fiery car crash early Tuesday morning after former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs crashed into her vehicle driving 156 mph has been identified, according to police records.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police report from the morning of the incident, obtained by Fox News on Wednesday, revealed the identity of the victim as Tina Tintor.

Ruggs, 22, appeared in court on Wednesday, facing two felony charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving. Prosecutors said the NFL player was driving at around 156 mph seconds before crashing into Tintor’s 2013 Toyota RAV4 just before 4 a.m.

Prosecutors said a loaded gun was found in Rugg’s car and that his blood-alcohol level was more than double the legal limit, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

According to a police report, Ruggs was traveling at "a high rate of speed" when he veered into the right lane, hitting the back of Tintor’s car. Ruggs' Corvette traveled "approximately 519 feet post-impact," while the Toyota went approximately 571 feet.

Police say the Tintor’s car caught fire, and both she and a dog died from as a result of being trapped.

Several witnesses told law enforcement that bystanders ran to help the trapped driver. A security guard said he saw Ruggs' car speeding before the collision and ran over to help. He observed Rugg’s "feet were in the driver’s side floorboard and his body was laying on the road," according to the report.

The security guard then told police he heard screaming from the other car and ran over but was unable to extract the driver because he was "overcome with smoke and heat from the flames."

Another witness told police he tried to help the driver get out but she was "stuck or pinned in the car" and was forced to back away because of the fire.

Police also noted in their report that Ruggs refused field sobriety tests and his blood samples were taken at the hospital through a warrant.

The Raiders announced late Tuesday night that Ruggs was released from the team. A judge ordered that he be held on $150,000 bail and that he wear electronic monitoring if released.