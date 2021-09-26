Woman, child fall to their deaths at Petco Park before Padres game: 'It’s a horrible, horrible thing'

A horrifying moment occurred before the start of the San Diego Padres’ game against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park on Saturday night.

San Diego police said a woman and child died after falling from the third level of the ballpark. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, a 40-year-old woman and 2-year-old boy were pronounced dead shortly after 4 p.m. local time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The two were not immediately identified. It wasn’t clear whether the fall was accidental or intention, according to the Union-Tribune. Police said the father was at the ballpark when the fall occurred.

Medical personnel arrived at the scene and administered CPR for 20 minutes but both victims were later pronounced dead, FOX 5 San Diego reported.

CARDINALS SET TEAM RECORD WITH 15TH STRAIGHT WIN, BEAT CUBS

"Our hearts obviously go out to the family, but also to the people who here could potentially be traumatized who saw this," Lt. Andra Brown said, via the newspaper. "It’s a horrible, horrible thing. That’s why we’re giving it a very serious look."

Fans who were at the ballpark and learned about the deaths questioned whether the game would go on at all.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are aware of the incident on Tony Gwynn Dr. and first responders are on scene," Padres vice president of communications Craig Hughner said in a statement. "Due to the ongoing investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time. All media inquiries should be directed to SDPD."