WNBA's Riquna Williams hopes to rejoin Las Vegas Aces after prosecutors drop domestic violence charges: report

Criminal charges against Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams were dropped this week, more than a month after she was arrested following an allegation of domestic violence, The Associated Press confirmed.

The incident occured at Williams' home July 25.

Williams' wife, the alleged victim, reportedly stopped cooperating with prosecutors prior to a preliminary hearing that would have determined whether the case would move forward to trial.

Attorney Brandon Albright, who represents Williams, said his client is seeking to rejoin the Aces for the WBNA playoffs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It's our hope that, in short order, she'll be able to join her team," Albright said.

Williams did not speak in court and declined outside court to comment.

The 33-year-old WNBA champion who also goes by the nickname "Bay Bay" was an All-Star in 2015 and was named the league's Sixth Woman of the Year in 2013. She has been sidelined with an injury this season and has been away from the team since her arrest.

NBA STAR SABRINA IONESCU SAYS CUSTOM SHOES WERE ‘STOLEN’ AT ACES’ ARENA; POLICE INVESTIGATE

Outside the courtroom, Albright said Williams was "cleared physically to be on the court, and this case was the final hurdle to allow her to rejoin her teammates."

Albright mentioned that Williams was continuing treatment for "a mental health disorder," but he cited privacy rights and declined to specify any diagnosis.

The Aces sit in the top spot in the Western Division with a 32-6 record.

Deputy Clark County District Attorney Taylor Reeves told Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Amy Wilson prosecutors became unable to reach Williams' wife, who moved to Florida after Williams' arrest July 25.

"She stopped responding to our office," Reeves told the judge.

Police said the couple argued about breaking up after about four years together. Williams and her wife have been married since September.

Wilson accepted Albright's assurance that Williams had no contact with the woman, which would have violated a court order.

The judge dismissed five felony charges, including domestic battery by strangulation, coercion by force and assault with a weapon, and four misdemeanor domestic battery allegations. She also released Williams from home detention and GPS monitoring and lifted bans on travel and alcohol use.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Williams served a 10-game league suspension in 2019 after an arrest on domestic battery charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.