Former NFL running back Boston Scott calls it quits at 30, reveals feelings of 'anger, bitterness'

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Boston Scott defied the NFL odds.

After playing in a mid-major conference at Louisiana Tech, the 5-foot-6 running back made the leap to pro football when the Philadelphia Eagles selected him in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Scott rushed for 1,295 yards over six seasons with the Eagles and became known as the "Giants Killer," a nod to his heroics when Philadelphia faced its division rival, the New York Giants.

On Wednesday, Scott announced he was stepping away from the league. In the announcement, the 30-year-old admitted his decision came with mixed feelings.

"There is so much I’m proud of," Scott wrote in a statement shared on his social media accounts.

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"I don’t feel sorry for myself in the slightest. There is anger, bitterness, but also joy, and happiness.. plenty of things to feel . But even if you work your hardest to accomplish something and fall short, why can’t the next thing that you invest in do great things? There’s joy in that too."

Scott’s retirement comes three years after his last regular-season NFL game. He signed with the Los Angeles Rams and later the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 but did not appear in a regular-season game for either team.

Scott also pointed to his coaches and teammates as key sources of support throughout his career.

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"I'm thankful for everything the game has given me and my family," the statement added.

"I'm thankful for the coaches, teammates, and staff throughout my career that believed in me even when it wasn't popular. Looking back at my career I'm just in awe of what God was able to accomplish, from a Walk-on who almost had to drop out of college to many years at the highest level, a lot of it doesn't make sense and I believe that's the point."

Scott ends his NFL career with 75 games played, including 12 starts. He also handled kickoff and punt returns at different times. Scott had three carries in the 2023 Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles in the game, securing their second Vince Lombardi Trophy of the Patrick Mahomes era.

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Away from football, Scott signed a deal with Dignitas, an Esports company, where he works as a content creator.

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